Have You Been Denied a Refund for a Recalled Chest or Dresser Obtained From IKEA? – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Consumer Claims on Behalf of U.S. Purchasers or Owners of Recalled MALM or Other IKEA Chests or Dressers

05/14/2020 | 10:29am EDT

PHILADELPHIA, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm is investigating claims on behalf of U.S consumers who purchased or owned a MALM or other IKEA chest or dresser included in IKEA’s product recall notices dated June 28, 2016 and November 21, 2017 to determine whether IKEA’s product recall was effective, including whether IKEA fulfilled its promise of cash refunds to consumers who purchased or obtained recalled MALM and other IKEA chests and dressers. The recalled children’s and adult chests and dressers include the MALM 3-drawer, 4-drawer, 5-drawer and three 6-drawer models, as well as other non-MALM models.

U.S. purchasers or owners of recalled MALM or non-MALM chests or dressers obtained from IKEA that have been denied a cash refund for the recalled chests or dressers are encouraged to contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. via e-mail to info@kehoelawfirm.com

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors and consumers from corporate fraud, negligence, and other wrongdoing. Driven by a strong and principled sense of social responsibility and obtaining justice for the aggrieved, Kehoe Law Firm represent plaintiffs seeking to recover investment losses resulting from corporate wrongdoing or malfeasance, those harmed by anticompetitive practices, and consumers victimized by fraud, false claims, deception or data breaches.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising. 

