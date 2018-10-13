Have a Heart :, ‘Do Good’ Cannabis Retailer, Arrives in Fresno County with Grand Opening in Coalinga

Have
a Heart, a cannabis retailer with headquarters in Seattle, Wash.,
and a reputation for “doing good,” today celebrated the opening of its
first store in California. Have a Heart’s Coalinga location will bring
23 jobs to Fresno County, in addition to the company’s signature
approach to customized shop design and community service.
“We consistently strive to have a positive impact in the
neighborhoods where we do business,” said Ryan Kunkel, CEO of Have a
Heart. “We are delighted by the warm reception from the people of
Coalinga and look forward to offering a premier cannabis experience, a
safe and empowering workplace, and revenue for Fresno County’s residents
and community.”
Have a Heart recently partnered with the United Food and Commercial
Workers Union, forging one of the first union contracts for an adult-use
cannabis retailer. The agreement ensures quality jobs and benefits for
Have a Heart employees, including above-average compensation,
comprehensive health and welfare coverage and other benefits, such as
trainings, mentoring programs and staff-development opportunities.
Located in the heart of Coalinga at 286 N. 5th St., the
cannabis shop's grand opening festivities start Saturday, Oct. 13, with
events and promotions planned throughout the weekend. Guests will
benefit from Have a Heart’s careful curation of cannabis offerings,
including “top shelf” flower, edibles, concentrates, topicals and an
assortment of medical products. The store’s bright, custom design is
featured here.
“At least twenty-six different companies were vetted by the City of
Coalinga to start some type of business, whether it be indoor medicinal
cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, testing, or packaging,” said
Coalinga Mayor Nathan Vosburg. “I believe this new industry will help
those with a medical need and at the same time bring significant
employment opportunities and economic growth to our region. I am pleased
that Have a Heart, a company with a strong social conscience, is joining
our community.”
Coalinga’s police chief Michael Salvador, acting fire chief Dwayne
Gabriel and Mayor Vosburg along with Have a Heart’s CEO Ryan Kunkel and
Ed Mitchell, COO, are scheduled to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony on
Saturday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m.
Founded in 2011, Have a Heart started 2018 with five operating locations
in Washington state. Last month, the company closed $25 million in
series A financing, the largest private financing round for a
pure-play U.S. retail cannabis company to date.
Have a Heart now has more than fifteen retail licenses across six
states: Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, California, Iowa and Ohio.
The company has more than eighteen applications pending, including
in five additional states. In addition, it has more than twenty sites
under negotiation with potential merger partners in another four states.
About Have a Heart
Have a Heart, founded in Seattle, Wash., in 2011, owns and operates five
licensed cannabis retail locations in Washington with more than 15 other
locations in California, Iowa, Hawaii, Oregon and Ohio. The company has
robust plans to expand nationally. Have a Heart employs more than 400
people across the United States. The company recently established one of
the industry’s first agreements with organized labor, the United Food
and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW). Have a Heart
is recognized for its support of legislation to promote the safe and
compliant growth, manufacturing, distribution and consumption of
cannabis in states that have made it legal.
