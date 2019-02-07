Haven Cyber Technologies : acquires Onevinn, the Leading Swedish provider of Microsoft Cloud Services and Solutions

Haven
Cyber Technologies (“Haven”) today announces its acquisition of
Onevinn, the leading Swedish provider of Microsoft cloud security
services and solutions. The acquisition reflects Haven’s continued focus
on strengthening its solutions, products and consulting competencies and
becoming the leading European Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP).
Onevinn offers security solutions for the cloud and the mobile connected
world.
The specialist venture capital firm C5 Capital leads Haven based out of
Luxemburg. Haven is one of the fastest growing Managed Security Service
Providers (MSSP) in Europe. The acquisition of Onevinn and in particular
its work with Cloud Security Services in Microsoft Azure will amplify
the product and service offers of the combined Haven group.
The common goal of Haven´s operating companies – ITC Secure and Onevinn
– is to provide enterprises with outstanding cybersecurity services and
products. Haven will develop a common product and services offering
across its operating companies.
In addition to Onevinn, Haven acquired G3 Cyber Consulting in London and
SBD Advisors in Washington D.C. in 2018 as bolt on acquisitions to ITC
Secure. Both contributed to the exceptional growth of ITC Secure in
2018. ITC achieved over 50% top line growth in 2018.
Haven´s exceptional network of cyber security experts combined with
outstanding business leaders and company builders is positioning the
Company for further acquisitions in Europe in 2019.
The Board of Haven includes:
-
Olivier Weddrien, Executive Chairman of the Board – former CEO
of DZ Equity Partner in Germany and lead Cranemere LLC, an industrial
investment holding company in Germany.
-
Christoph von Falck, Group CEO of Haven – former Head of
Strategic Asset Management for Airbus Defence and Space
-
Andre Pienaar – Founder of C5 Capital
-
Sir Mick Davis – former CEO of Xstrata plc
-
Mike Garland – Former Partner of Permira, the global private
equity fund
-
Mark Testoni – CEO, SAP National Security Services (SAP NS2)
-
William Kilmer – former CEO and Chairman of Public Engines and
Managing Partner in C5 Capital
C5’s Senior Advisers Paddy McGuinness, the former UK Deputy National
Security Adviser for Intelligence, Security and Resilience, and General
Sir Graeme Lamb, the former Director of UK Special Forces, bring
unrivalled experience to the Haven Board.
Andre
Pienaar, Founder of C5 and Haven said, “It is more important than
ever to be able to provide companies and organisations with an
integrated platform that can help them cover all their cyber security
needs. Haven is led by a Board that has great experience in
cybersecurity and in sustainable growth by acquisition. The acquisition
of Onevinn expands Haven into Scandinavia and further strengthens our
partnership with Microsoft as a leading cloud platform.”
Olivier Weddrien, Executive Chairman of
Haven said, “With the transition to cloud services accelerating and
maturing across Europe, the acquisition of Onevinn will enable Haven to
be a leader in this space, providing world class solutions to our
customers and supporting the geographic reach of the group.”
Christoph von Falck, Group CEO of Haven
said, “In recent years it has become clear that companies can no longer
‘get by’ when it comes to cybersecurity. Today, staying safe online is a
Board-level issue, and one that requires significant investment. Most
organisations don’t have the in-house expertise to tackle this growing
issue and must look to outside providers. This presents a clear
opportunity for Haven, an integrated industrial holding, which provides
a wide range of services and applications to keep companies safe and
resilient to the rapidly evolving cybersecurity threats faced by every
company. We are very pleased to have acquired Onevinn and ensure that
Haven is a cutting-edge cyber security tool for companies across Europe
and the world. We very much look forward to working with them.”
Claes Kruse, Founder and CEO of Onevinn
said, “We’re all very excited and looking forward to this new journey
together with C5 and Haven. The culture within C5 and Haven and their
impressive portfolio is a perfect match for us.”

About Haven Cyber Technologies
Haven Cyber Technologies is a pan-European industrial holding which is
focused on creating a European champion in Managed Security Solution
Providers (MSSP) for enterprise customers. Haven brings together a
network of organisations onto its platform, enabling it to offer a
bespoke product suite to each client. Companies within Haven maintain
their own brands and management and benefit from innovation across the
platform, which focuses on cloud computing, machine learning and
automation and also provides companies with world-class talent and
mentorship.
Haven is headquartered in Luxemburg and was launched in October 2018.
http://www.havencyber.com/
About C5 Capital
C5 Capital Limited (C5) is a specialist venture capital firm, focused on
Innovative Technologies in Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence and
Cloud Computing. Headquartered in London, C5 also has offices in
Washington, Munich, Luxembourg and Bahrain.
www.c5capital.com
About Onevinn
Onevinn is a Swedish Microsoft cloud services and solutions market
leader that enables intelligent security solutions for the cloud and
mobile connected world.
https://www.onevinn.se/
About ITC Secure
ITC provides cyber threat advisory and managed security services to help
organisations assess, manage and mitigate their risk – and ultimately to
protect their key data assets and the reputation of their brand.
We provide independent assessments and clear outcome-based
recommendations that assist businesses make the right cyber investment
choices.
From our dedicated secure operations centre in London, we deliver a
comprehensive range of managed security services that enable us to
detect and respond to cyber events 24x7x365.
https://itcsecure.com/
