Haven Cyber Technologies : acquires Onevinn, the Leading Swedish provider of Microsoft Cloud Services and Solutions

Simultaneously Haven unveils its new board including Sir Mick Davis, Mike Garland, William Kilmer, Christoph von Falck, Olivier Weddrien, Mark Testoni, and Andre Pienaar, with Paddy McGuinness and General Sir Graeme Lamb as Senior Advisors

Acquisition of Onevinn, a Microsoft Elite Partner, underpins Haven’s intention to become the leading European Managed Security Solutions Provider (“MSSP”) and follows the Company’s acquisition of ITC Secure

Haven Cyber Technologies (“Haven”) today announces its acquisition of Onevinn, the leading Swedish provider of Microsoft cloud security services and solutions. The acquisition reflects Haven’s continued focus on strengthening its solutions, products and consulting competencies and becoming the leading European Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP). Onevinn offers security solutions for the cloud and the mobile connected world.

The specialist venture capital firm C5 Capital leads Haven based out of Luxemburg. Haven is one of the fastest growing Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) in Europe. The acquisition of Onevinn and in particular its work with Cloud Security Services in Microsoft Azure will amplify the product and service offers of the combined Haven group.

The common goal of Haven´s operating companies – ITC Secure and Onevinn – is to provide enterprises with outstanding cybersecurity services and products. Haven will develop a common product and services offering across its operating companies.

In addition to Onevinn, Haven acquired G3 Cyber Consulting in London and SBD Advisors in Washington D.C. in 2018 as bolt on acquisitions to ITC Secure. Both contributed to the exceptional growth of ITC Secure in 2018. ITC achieved over 50% top line growth in 2018.

Haven´s exceptional network of cyber security experts combined with outstanding business leaders and company builders is positioning the Company for further acquisitions in Europe in 2019.

The Board of Haven includes:

Olivier Weddrien , Executive Chairman of the Board – former CEO of DZ Equity Partner in Germany and lead Cranemere LLC, an industrial investment holding company in Germany.

, Executive Chairman of the Board – former CEO of DZ Equity Partner in Germany and lead Cranemere LLC, an industrial investment holding company in Germany. Christoph von Falck , Group CEO of Haven – former Head of Strategic Asset Management for Airbus Defence and Space

, Group CEO of Haven – former Head of Strategic Asset Management for Airbus Defence and Space Andre Pienaar – Founder of C5 Capital

– Founder of C5 Capital Sir Mick Davis – former CEO of Xstrata plc

– former CEO of Xstrata plc Mike Garland – Former Partner of Permira, the global private equity fund

– Former Partner of Permira, the global private equity fund Mark Testoni – CEO, SAP National Security Services (SAP NS2)

– CEO, SAP National Security Services (SAP NS2) William Kilmer – former CEO and Chairman of Public Engines and Managing Partner in C5 Capital

C5’s Senior Advisers Paddy McGuinness, the former UK Deputy National Security Adviser for Intelligence, Security and Resilience, and General Sir Graeme Lamb, the former Director of UK Special Forces, bring unrivalled experience to the Haven Board.

Andre Pienaar, Founder of C5 and Haven said, “It is more important than ever to be able to provide companies and organisations with an integrated platform that can help them cover all their cyber security needs. Haven is led by a Board that has great experience in cybersecurity and in sustainable growth by acquisition. The acquisition of Onevinn expands Haven into Scandinavia and further strengthens our partnership with Microsoft as a leading cloud platform.”

Olivier Weddrien, Executive Chairman of Haven said, “With the transition to cloud services accelerating and maturing across Europe, the acquisition of Onevinn will enable Haven to be a leader in this space, providing world class solutions to our customers and supporting the geographic reach of the group.”

Christoph von Falck, Group CEO of Haven said, “In recent years it has become clear that companies can no longer ‘get by’ when it comes to cybersecurity. Today, staying safe online is a Board-level issue, and one that requires significant investment. Most organisations don’t have the in-house expertise to tackle this growing issue and must look to outside providers. This presents a clear opportunity for Haven, an integrated industrial holding, which provides a wide range of services and applications to keep companies safe and resilient to the rapidly evolving cybersecurity threats faced by every company. We are very pleased to have acquired Onevinn and ensure that Haven is a cutting-edge cyber security tool for companies across Europe and the world. We very much look forward to working with them.”

Claes Kruse, Founder and CEO of Onevinn said, “We’re all very excited and looking forward to this new journey together with C5 and Haven. The culture within C5 and Haven and their impressive portfolio is a perfect match for us.”

END

About Haven Cyber Technologies

Haven Cyber Technologies is a pan-European industrial holding which is focused on creating a European champion in Managed Security Solution Providers (MSSP) for enterprise customers. Haven brings together a network of organisations onto its platform, enabling it to offer a bespoke product suite to each client. Companies within Haven maintain their own brands and management and benefit from innovation across the platform, which focuses on cloud computing, machine learning and automation and also provides companies with world-class talent and mentorship.

Haven is headquartered in Luxemburg and was launched in October 2018.

http://www.havencyber.com/

About C5 Capital

C5 Capital Limited (C5) is a specialist venture capital firm, focused on Innovative Technologies in Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Computing. Headquartered in London, C5 also has offices in Washington, Munich, Luxembourg and Bahrain.

www.c5capital.com

About Onevinn

Onevinn is a Swedish Microsoft cloud services and solutions market leader that enables intelligent security solutions for the cloud and mobile connected world.

https://www.onevinn.se/

About ITC Secure

ITC provides cyber threat advisory and managed security services to help organisations assess, manage and mitigate their risk – and ultimately to protect their key data assets and the reputation of their brand.

We provide independent assessments and clear outcome-based recommendations that assist businesses make the right cyber investment choices.

From our dedicated secure operations centre in London, we deliver a comprehensive range of managed security services that enable us to detect and respond to cyber events 24x7x365.

https://itcsecure.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005334/en/