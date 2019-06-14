Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Having a gas: Australia dominates China's LNG supply

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 01:40am EDT
A liquified natural gas (LNG) tanker leaves the dock after discharge at PetroChina's receiving terminal in Dalian

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Australia's fast-expanding liquefied natural gas industry has this year been supplying the lion's share of China's growing demand for imports of the commodity, with appetite surging as Beijing shifts away from dirtier fuels such as coal.

Australia supplied over 53% of China's LNG imports during the first five months of 2019, shipping data in Refinitiv showed, up from around 40% in 2016 when a previous round of new Australian export projects started to ramp up.

With Royal Dutch Shell's Prelude facility delivering its first LNG cargo this week from northwest Australia, that share is likely to increase further.

Prelude's start-up completes a $200 billion LNG construction boom that is putting Australia on track to surpass Qatar as the world's top exporter of the fuel.

"With uncertainty of demand in more traditional LNG markets ... China has emerged as the largest source of new LNG demand growth, and hence a focus for LNG marketing efforts for the next wave of Australian LNG volumes," said Saul Kavonic, an analyst with Credit Suisse.


For a graphic on China's major LNG suppliers, click:

The export surge means Australia is well ahead of China's traditional main suppliers of gas such as Malaysia, Qatar and Indonesia, as well as newer exporter the United States.

The United States, which only started LNG exports in 2016, initially saw increases to China, supplying a peak of around 10% of its overall imports last year. But shipments have all but ceased after Beijing enacted a 25% tariff on U.S. supply as part of a tit-for-tat trade dispute with Washington.

"The China-U.S. trade dispute has had an impact on LNG markets. The tariffs make U.S. LNG much less cost-competitive for Chinese buyers, so they have to consider other options," said James Taverner of consultancy IHS Markit.

With production surging across the world, the Asian LNG market has become oversupplied just as demand stutters from traditional buyers like Japan, resulting in a 60% plunge in prices since last year to near record lows of just over $4 per million British thermal units.

For
a graphic on Australia LNG project startups vs Asia spot LNG price, click:https://tmsnrt.rs/2X4g0q8

SHIFT TO GAS

China's natural gas consumption has surged amid a gasification programme that is shifting millions of households and a large number of factories to natural gas from coal. Global LNG producers are keen to meet that demand.

However, some analysts warn that headwinds in China's economy could take the edge off demand for LNG.

"Coal-to-gas mandates have moderated in line with affordability ... and weakening economic growth will weigh on demand," Taverner said, adding that growth in LNG imports could ease over the next few years.

China also appears to be diversifying gas supply, potentially importing more from sources such as Russia and Mozambique, the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies said in a paper released this month.

"The 'Power of Siberia' line commissions at the end of this year and Russia will become China's most important new supplier in recent years," the firm said.

"China may also look more favourably on additional pipeline deals with Russia given its resource base and its desire to reach agreement on further gas projects."

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)

By Henning Gloystein and Jessica Jaganathan
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.22% 11.47 Delayed Quote.6.20%
IHS MARKIT -0.32% 59.26 Delayed Quote.23.54%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -0.18% 28.24 Delayed Quote.10.08%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.08% 64.4971 Delayed Quote.-6.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:48aHaitong International Securities cuts business with UBS after comment on Chinese pigs - sources
RE
01:40aHAVING A GAS : Australia dominates China's LNG supply
RE
01:32aAsia stocks sag ahead of China data, Gulf attacks support oil
RE
01:29aHuawei says it is readying possible Hongmeng software roll-out
RE
01:23aJapan's May exports seen falling for sixth month as trade war escalates - Reuters poll
RE
01:19aHuawei says it is readying possible Hongmeng software roll-out
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:05aIran says it is in charge of security of Strait of Hormuz - state radio
RE
12:41aU.S. releases video it says shows Iran's military recovering mine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Europol highlights Russian money as biggest laundering threat
2BROADCOM INC : BROADCOM : sees chip demand slowing down, shares fall 8%
3NK ROSNEFT' PAO : EXCLUSIVE: Business and pleasure - how Russian oil giant Rosneft uses its corporate jets
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
5Asia stocks sag ahead of China data, Gulf attacks support oil
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About