Hawai'i International Conference On System Sciences Draws Top IT Scholars And Professionals To Maui

HONOLULU, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 1,200 of the world's top academics, researchers and practitioners in computer science and information technology will gather at the Grand Wailea on Maui for the 52nd Annual Hawaiʻi International Conference on System Sciences (HICSS) from Jan. 8-11, 2019 to discuss trending topics and future concepts that may lead to the world's next big technological discovery.
Over the past five decades, HICSS has become the premier forum for the exchange of ideas in the Information Systems (IS) industry. It is one of the longest-running general-purpose scientific conferences in the world and brings together academics and professionals from over 1,000 universities and more than 40 countries in an interactive working environment.
"Early research theories and models of the Internet, drones, social media, human technology, etc., were all discussed at HICSS years before their debut," says Tung Bui, HICSS conference chair and professor at the University of Hawai'i – Shidler College of Business. "HICSS' influence will continue to shape the future direction of technology research in the world."
Key topics at this year's conference include:
- Artificial intelligence and their upcoming applications
- The workforce in the age of artificial intelligence
- Blockchain applications in business and society
- Cybersecurity
- Business intelligence and data analytics
- Gamification in business
- Augmented reality
- Digital transformation and business strategy
- Information technology in health care and wearable devices
In addition, HICSS will feature two keynote speakers. Todd Coleman, professor of bioengineering at University of California, San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering, will present "Technological Innovation for Advancing Population Health," on January 9, 12:45 p.m. Ramesh Gopinath, Vice President, IBM Blockchain Solutions, will present "Blockchain Simply Changes The Way The World Works," on January 10, 12:45 p.m. Both presentations will be livestreamed online.
The proceedings of the 2019 conference are available online: https://scholarspace.manoa.hawaii.edu/handle/10125/59440.
HICSS is hosted by the Shidler College of Business at the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa. For more information, visit the HICSS website at www.hicss.hawaii.edu. Participating universities include:
- AUSTRALIA
- University of Melbourne
- University of New South Wales
- University of Sydney
- CANADA
- CHINA
- Fudan University
- Harbin Institute of Technology
- IRELAND
- JAPAN
- KOREA
- Korea University
- Sunkyunkwan University
- NEW ZEALAND
- University of Auckland
- Auckland University of Technology
- UNITED KINGDOM
- London School of Economics and Political Science
- University of Warwick
- UNITED STATES
- Brown Medical School
- Brown University
- Cornell University
- Georgia Institute of Technology
- Harvard Medical School
- Johns Hopkins University
- New York University
- Purdue University
- Stanford University
- Syracuse University
- University of California, Berkeley
- University of California, Davis
- University of California, Los Angeles
- University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
- University of Notre Dame
- University of Texas at Austin
- University of Washington
