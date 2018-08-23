Hawai’i Braces for Hurricane Lane, Adjusters International’s Public Adjusters Offer Post Disaster Insurance Recovery

Adjusters International, the largest public insurance adjusting company
in the Pacific Region, specializing in major commercial and condominium
claims, is preparing to assist victims of property damage resulting from
Hurricane Lane as it impacts the Hawaiian Islands. The company is
offering property damage claim reviews at no-cost to those affected by
Hurricane Lane.
Achieving a favorable insurance claim payment in the aftermath of a
major storm is particularly difficult because damage is so varied.
Adjusters International’s specialists guide clients through the federal
government’s Public Assistance Program to secure substantial
reconstruction funds in a declared disaster area.
“Insurance companies require victims to prove the dollar amount of their
property damage and loss of income and this is an overwhelming challenge
for people who do not regularly practice this complex work,” says Steve
Severaid, SPPA, Principal of Adjusters International. “We see the trend
that business owners struggle to achieve sufficient claim payments
because insurance companies continue to raise the bar to prove a claim.
Hundreds of policyholders hire us every year to prepare, present, and
negotiate a favorable insurance payments for them, and our team is
always up to speed on the changing demands of the many insurance
companies.”
Storm damage can include broken windows, collapsed roofs, flooding and
other types of water damage, power outages, mudslides, rockslides, and
damaged roadways that block ingress and egress to businesses that halt
operations and compound the property damage with a loss of income, and
loss of rents. In an insurance claim, every type of damage must be
attributed to a covered peril, and every damaged item must be included
in the claim and assigned to an area of coverage, if the policyholder
hopes to achieve payment. Hundreds and even thousands of lines of items,
damage, and dollar amounts go into a claim. Documenting, and valuing the
extent of the damage is hugely time-consuming for individuals, and they
frequently leave numerous items off the claim.
Adjusters International’s teams of licensed public insurance adjusters
helps business owners, homeowners associations, and public entities in
the aftermath of nearly every conceivable type of property damage, from
wildfires to tidal waves. Clients benefit from Adjusters International’s
extensive experience with major storms that include Hurricane Iwa in
1982, Hurricane Iniki in 1992, Typhoon Paka in 1997, Hurricanes Rita and
Katrina in 2005, Super Storm Sandy in 2012, Hurricane Harvey in 2017,
Hurricane Irma in 2017, and many more. Licensed public insurance
adjusters are available to provide property damage claim reviews, and a
strategic roadmap to recovery, 24-hours a day.
About: Adjusters International is the largest public insurance adjusting
company, serving the Pacific Region and Pacific Northwest and works on
behalf of policyholders – not insurance companies – to prepare, present,
and negotiate favorable insurance claim payments for insurance
policyholders.
Since 1970, Adjusters International’s licensed public insurance
adjusters, estimators, CPAs and inventory specialists have expertise in
the regional particularities of nearly every type of disaster and
property insurance claim, resulting in thousands of satisfied clients
across the country and internationally. For more www.aipnw.com.
