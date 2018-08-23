Hawai’i Braces for Hurricane Lane, Adjusters International’s Public Adjusters Offer Post Disaster Insurance Recovery

Adjusters International, the largest public insurance adjusting company in the Pacific Region, specializing in major commercial and condominium claims, is preparing to assist victims of property damage resulting from Hurricane Lane as it impacts the Hawaiian Islands. The company is offering property damage claim reviews at no-cost to those affected by Hurricane Lane.

Achieving a favorable insurance claim payment in the aftermath of a major storm is particularly difficult because damage is so varied. Adjusters International’s specialists guide clients through the federal government’s Public Assistance Program to secure substantial reconstruction funds in a declared disaster area.

“Insurance companies require victims to prove the dollar amount of their property damage and loss of income and this is an overwhelming challenge for people who do not regularly practice this complex work,” says Steve Severaid, SPPA, Principal of Adjusters International. “We see the trend that business owners struggle to achieve sufficient claim payments because insurance companies continue to raise the bar to prove a claim. Hundreds of policyholders hire us every year to prepare, present, and negotiate a favorable insurance payments for them, and our team is always up to speed on the changing demands of the many insurance companies.”

Storm damage can include broken windows, collapsed roofs, flooding and other types of water damage, power outages, mudslides, rockslides, and damaged roadways that block ingress and egress to businesses that halt operations and compound the property damage with a loss of income, and loss of rents. In an insurance claim, every type of damage must be attributed to a covered peril, and every damaged item must be included in the claim and assigned to an area of coverage, if the policyholder hopes to achieve payment. Hundreds and even thousands of lines of items, damage, and dollar amounts go into a claim. Documenting, and valuing the extent of the damage is hugely time-consuming for individuals, and they frequently leave numerous items off the claim.

Adjusters International’s teams of licensed public insurance adjusters helps business owners, homeowners associations, and public entities in the aftermath of nearly every conceivable type of property damage, from wildfires to tidal waves. Clients benefit from Adjusters International’s extensive experience with major storms that include Hurricane Iwa in 1982, Hurricane Iniki in 1992, Typhoon Paka in 1997, Hurricanes Rita and Katrina in 2005, Super Storm Sandy in 2012, Hurricane Harvey in 2017, Hurricane Irma in 2017, and many more. Licensed public insurance adjusters are available to provide property damage claim reviews, and a strategic roadmap to recovery, 24-hours a day.

About: Adjusters International is the largest public insurance adjusting company, serving the Pacific Region and Pacific Northwest and works on behalf of policyholders – not insurance companies – to prepare, present, and negotiate favorable insurance claim payments for insurance policyholders.

Since 1970, Adjusters International’s licensed public insurance adjusters, estimators, CPAs and inventory specialists have expertise in the regional particularities of nearly every type of disaster and property insurance claim, resulting in thousands of satisfied clients across the country and internationally. For more www.aipnw.com.

