Hawaii Department of Agriculture : Grants and Loans for Farmers and Ranchers

08/15/2020 | 04:03pm EDT
Posted on Aug 15, 2020

During this difficult time where all sectors of our community are facing economic hardships, including Hawaii's farmers, growers and ranchers, many are seeking financial assistance from government and other private funding sources.

The Oahu Agriculture and Conservation Association (OACA) has created a broad listing of grants and loans available to farmers and ranchers.

To view the comprehensive list, go to: https://www.oahuaca.org/farmers-and-ranchers

They also have another listing of grants and loans for small businesses at:https://www.oahuaca.org/small-businesses and non-profits: https://www.oahuaca.org/nonprofits

You may also find listings for:

Mahalo to the OACA for creating and maintaining this great resource directory!

To view the entire website, go to: https://www.oahuaca.org/

Disclaimer

Hawaii Department of Agriculture published this content on 15 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2020 20:02:09 UTC
