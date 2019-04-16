Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Hawaii Department of Agriculture : Whitmore Project Produces Record Harvest

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 11:03pm EDT
Posted on Apr 16, 2019 in Main

NR19-10
April 16, 2019

Local farmer produces more than a million pounds of head cabbage for Hawaii's markets

HONOLULU - The Whitmore Project has produced another record harvest on the former Galbraith lands, located between Central Oahu and the North Shore.

Three years ago, Larry Jefts, owner of Kelena Farms, was the first farmer to successfully grow watermelons and red bell peppers on lands that lain fallow since 2004, when Del Monte ceased pineapple production. This year, he is producing cabbage with extraordinary yields.

'The last crop of head cabbage was a dream harvest that I have not experienced in my years as a farmer,' said Jefts. 'We averaged 192,500 to 275,000 pounds a week for the February and March harvests.'

Jefts estimates that the farm produced more than a million pounds of head cabbage, which is
1½ times larger than the average yield in California. Harvested crops directly went to retail markets and food service operations across Oahu.

'Developing fallow agriculture lands into high-production farming operations is a significant step in raising our food security,' said Gov. David Ige. 'We look forward to continued success in agricultural production on the former Galbraith lands.'

The Agribusiness Development Corporation (ADC), the state agency dedicated to assisting the development of agricultural enterprises, manages these lands and the infrastructure that supports the farming activities. 'We are committed to supporting Hawaii's agriculture industry,' said James Nakatani, executive director of the ADC. 'Whether it is by providing long-term leases or irrigation, this is a true partnership between the state and farmers.'

Since the original purchase of the former Galbraith Estate, the state has invested millions to purchase available agricultural lands. These parcels are fallow and require preparation before they are ready for farming. However, harvests of watermelons, bell peppers, and head cabbage show that diversified agriculture can thrive on former pineapple lands.

'This is the reason the State embarked on the Whitmore Project. The land acquisitions were to ensure availability and access to agriculture lands for Hawaii's farmers,' said State Senator Donovan Dela Cruz. 'We really hope more farmers scale production and increase local food production.'

Over the next few months, Jefts plans to plant 150 acres of tomatoes and 80 acres of watermelon on the former Galbraith lands. These crops will again be sold to Hawaii markets and consumed by Hawaii residents.

# # #

Disclaimer

Hawaii Department of Agriculture published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 03:02:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:18aNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : The National Economy Enjoyed Stable Performance with Growing Positive Factors in the First Quarter of 2019
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:02aMost Southeast Asian stocks rise on upbeat China growth data; Malaysia falls
RE
04/17China's first-quarter growth unexpectedly steadies, but too early to call clear recovery
RE
04/16China's first-quarter growth unexpectedly steadies, but too early to call clear recovery
RE
04/16PCA PROPERTY COUNCIL OF AUSTRALIA : Built environment can drive energy efficiency gains
PU
04/16U.S. raises trade deficit concerns with Japan, no deal on individual issues
RE
04/16U.S. raises trade deficit concerns with Japan, no deal on individual issues
RE
04/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : NETFLIX : forecast disappoints as streaming competition looms
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Qualcomm stock jumps 23 percent on surprise settlement with Apple
3Tech for Good - Aruna Wins Alipay-NUS Enterprise Social Innovation Challenge for Using Digital Technology t..
4THC GLOBAL GROUP LTD : THC Global Group Limited Hydroponic Equipment Operations Update
5INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM quarterly revenue misses on weak ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About