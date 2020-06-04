Log in
HawkEye 360 : Adds More Defense Industry Expertise to their Board of Directors

06/04/2020 | 03:09pm EDT

HERNDON, Va., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360 Inc., the first commercial company to use formation flying satellites to create a new class of radio frequency (RF) data and data analytics, today announced that Steve Worley, Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Cybersecurity, Training and Services within  Raytheon Intelligence and Space, a Raytheon Technologies business and Chris Emerson, President & Chairman for Airbus U.S., have joined HawkEye 360's Board of Directors. Worley and Emerson will contribute to the impressive Board of Directors with their defense industry expertise and know-how.  

"Steve Worley and Chris Emerson bring deep knowledge from their fields and will be great assets to HawkEye 360," said HawkEye 360's Chief Executive Officer John Serafini. "As members of the Board of Directors, they will bolster HawkEye 360's position as an innovative geoanalytics company and will help push the company to solve hard challenges for our global customers."

Steve Worley has tremendous experience in the defense industry, which he will use to advise HawkEye 360 in achieving HawkEye 360's business initiatives. Before Steve Worley was the Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Cybersecurity, Training and Services, he was the Chief Financial Officer for Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services and held several leadership positions including CFO of the Cybersecurity and Special Missions business.

"I am very excited about joining the HawkEye 360 board," said Steve Worley "I look forward to working alongside the other Board members and the company management team to advance truly innovative intelligence solutions to our U.S and international customers."

Chris Emerson is currently the Chairman and President of Airbus U.S. Space and Defense, Inc., where he oversees the operations, activities and strategy to offer advanced solutions to meet the most sophisticated U.S. defense, space and security requirements. Airbus U.S. Space and Defense, Inc., headquartered in Northern Virginia, is an industry leader in space, intelligence, defense and homeland security markets, and has provided U.S. customers with innovative systems for more than 50 years. Previously, Emerson held positions as the President of Airbus Helicopters, Inc., and Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing at Airbus commercial aircraft.

"HawkEye 360 is an ideal partner to complement the Airbus global intelligence portfolio, combining our unique electro-optical, SAR, and analytics with HawkEye 360's global radio frequency data and analytics brings together power sources of intelligence for a more accurate global intelligence picture," said Chris Emerson, Chairman and President of Airbus U.S. Space and Defense, Inc. "I am excited about how our combined strengths will serve the growing needs of our customers."

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hawkeye-360-adds-more-defense-industry-expertise-to-their-board-of-directors-301071001.html

SOURCE HawkEye 360


© PRNewswire 2020
