HawkEye 360 Raises an Additional $5.3 Million, Completing Series A-3 Financing Totaling $14.9 Million

Primary A-3 round investors include Raytheon, Sumitomo, Razor's Edge, Shield Capital, Space Angels, and Allied Minds

HERNDON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2018 / HawkEye 360 Inc. has raised an additional $5.3 million in funding in a second closing, which when combined with the $9.6 million first closing, completes the company's Series A-3 round of financing for a total of $14.9 million. Led by Raytheon Company, the Series A-3 round included participation from the Sumitomo Corporation of Americas, Razor's Edge Ventures, Shield Capital Partners, Space Angels, and Allied Minds.

In the lobby of the HawkEye 360's headquarters in Herndon, Virginia sits a 40 percent scale model of one of the Pathfinder satellites launching fourth quarter 2018.

"This second closing further illustrates the strong demand we've experienced from investors to our Series A-3 round fundraising," said John Serafini, Chief Executive Officer, HawkEye 360. "We are honored to be backed by a diverse group of premier investors, such as Raytheon Company and Sumitomo Corporation of Americas. Investors recognize the valuable insights that HawkEye 360's advanced analytics will bring to our government and commercial customers."

HawkEye 360 is the first commercial company using formation flying small satellites to create a new class of radio frequency (RF) geoanalytics . The company is expecting its Pathfinder experimental satellites to launch later this year and begin collecting precision RF emissions data for applications such as Maritime Domain Awareness and Spectrum Mapping and Monitoring. The funds from the A-3 round will allow HawkEye 360 to accelerate development of the company's first commercial cluster with the next launch of satellites anticipated in 2019.

"We are very excited to work with HawkEye 360, as they establish this new class of RF termed 'geoanalytics' using data gathered from their small flying satellites. HawkEye 360's service is backed by their innovative technology and we see this investment as a way to contribute to their expansion plans to provide value-added service to customers of not only aerospace industries, t also other potential industries globally," said Kenichi Hyuga, SVP and GM, Construction and Transportation Systems Group, Sumitomo Corporation of Americas.

