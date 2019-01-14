Hawkins Point : Adds Valuable VP of Business Development

Hawkins Point welcomed John Auclair to their leadership team as an
additional Vice President of Business Development, giving their Business
Development team an even more targeted approach to new business and
meeting the needs of clients. For many years, Auclair has been a friend
of the company and of many members of the Hawkins Point family.
As he begins his role at Hawkins Point, Auclair's goal is to ensure that
his clients can easily communicate their needs while he simultaneously
leverages Hawkins Point to meet them. He is most excited about serving
in this role because he is proud to sell the expert capabilities of
Hawkins Point and their entire delivery team.
Auclair considers this transition to be a natural one because of his
relationships there and his alignment with their model as an
employee-based technology consulting firm. "I can confidently promote
the Hawkins Point model better than other models used by consulting
organizations. When someone in my role sells the work, we're also
delivering it with an individual who is on our payroll, an employee who
has a vested interest in both the success of Hawkins Point and our
client. It brings tremendous credibility when delivering complex
solutions within the market. We can say yes to a client's request for
services and know that our team can truly deliver." Hawkins Point is
equally excited to have Auclair on board. They expect exponential growth
in the reach of their business, as a direct result of his addition.
Auclair has a long track record helping clients solve business problems
as well as a rich work history in technology services and consulting. He
was a Computer Information Systems major at Bryant College, now called
Bryant University. He then spent his first 3 years as a developer and
programmer analyst, which gave him in-depth experience with the
delivery-side of technology.
Very early in his career, he was offered a partnership at Coopers and
Waterhouse, now PwC. It was there that he was ushered into sales, which
eventually led him to become a Managing Director in Business Development.
Throughout his career, it was the smaller, employee-based consulting
opportunities he enjoyed most; which was also the same setting that
introduced him to Heather Morris Kyer, CEO and Co-Founder of Hawkins
Point, as well as John Williams, CSO of Hawkins Point.
"This business setting is a 'relationship business' between a Business
Developer and the clients. It's also a relationship business among
members of the same team." He believes it is important to have shared
vision along with the strategic placement of different expertise. This
is his experience at Hawkins Point. "We share many of the same passions.
But we also bring different expertise. Stepping into the organization
with this team of people feels almost like coming back home."
Collectively, the Hawkins Point team, joined by John Auclair, look
forward to greater revenue growth, introductions to new clients and
organizations, and growth as leaders. They invite the business community
to get to know John, who is currently based in Rhode Island with his
family. He will spend much of his time building out relationships within
the Life Sciences community in the Greater Boston Area.
About Hawkins Point
Hawkins Point proudly serves the Life Sciences community and has the
privilege over many years of working with countless professionals who
consistently strive to improve the quality of life for patients every
day, across multiple medical conditions and challenges that lead to
life-altering therapies. Hawkins Point Partners is a team of dedicated
professionals who craft solutions to address their clients' business
challenges through the appropriate use and implementation of technology.
In their 6 years as a company, they have been locally and nationally
recognized for their success and growth. They were recognized in
Inc500's list of America's fastest-growing private companies in both
2017 and 2018 and also named the 6th fastest-growing private company in
the Boston Business Journal's Fast 50 List. Find
out more about them here.
