Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hawkins Point : Welcomes Our New Information Management and Analytics Leader

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 01:09pm EDT

Hawkins Point, a leading business and technology consultancy serving organizations and the people of Life Sciences, is delighted to announce that Rene Marcotte has joined our leadership team as Vice President. Rene will be leading and growing our Information Management and Analytics capabilities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200831005621/en/

Rene Marcotte (Photo: Business Wire)

Rene Marcotte (Photo: Business Wire)

With more than three decades of experience in information management, Rene brings business and technology expertise, and advanced information engineering techniques to deliver outstanding value for Hawkins Point’s clients. He also brings deep expertise across a broad range of industries, including Life Sciences.

Before joining Hawkins Point, Rene was Vice President of Emerging Technology at CGI where he successfully led over 20 data warehouse and BI strategies and many implementations for leading corporations in Life Sciences and other industries. Before that, he was Vice President of Client Delivery at Collaborative Consulting. And previously he served as a Senior Data Warehouse Architect at IBM where he provided program and technical management for global data warehouse projects. Rene holds an MBA in Computer Information Systems from Bentley University. He has also taught motivational courses, created a consulting boot camp, taught various BI classes, and served as an adjunct Professor at Boston College.

According to Rene, “Now is a critical time for businesses to be nimble with a dynamic enterprise information strategy that is value-based, as the pace of change today is faster and more intense than ever and the consequences and opportunities are even greater.” He adds, “I’m excited to see what kind of agility we can bring to Hawkins Point’s Life Sciences clients to help them find new value in an uncertain marketplace. On a personal note, I’ve known and worked with many of Hawkins Point’s executives for many years, so joining the team is like going back home. I’m looking forward to what we can achieve together.”

Heather Morris Kyer, Hawkins Point’s CEO and Co-founder says, “We are grateful and humbled that Rene has chosen to join our leadership team and our professional family. Rene and I already had a productive professional relationship prior to his joining our firm. His vision and deep experience in analytics and information management will be incredible assets for us as we continue to grow fast and deliver exceptional data-driven solutions for our Life Sciences clients.”

About Hawkins Point

Hawkins Point is a leading business and technology consultancy serving organizations and people of Life Sciences—from R&D to Commercialization and beyond. By partnering with clients, Hawkins Point contributes to their success by bringing proven technology and industry expertise to solve critical and complex challenges. Hawkins Point brings over 30 years of experience serving Life Sciences organizations.

In 2020, 2018 and 2017, Hawkins Point has been named among the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America and has also been recognized for performance and growth by the Boston Business Journal, Entrepreneur Magazine, and the Women Presidents’ Organization.

Learn more at https://hawkinspointpartners.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:37pAB Linas Agro Group performance and financial results for 12-month period of FY 2019/20
GL
01:35pSUEZ : Icon News Facing Veolia's unsolicited offer, which carries great uncertainties, the Board of Directors of SUEZ reiterates its confidence in the strategic project “SUEZ 2030”
PU
01:35pSCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
PU
01:35pEXPEDEON : Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
PU
01:35pERI : Announces Fresno Job Fair as Employee Roster Continues to Grow
BU
01:34pSCOUT24 AG : Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
PU
01:34pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : 31 août 2020 - Ubisoft nomme Virginie Haas Chief studios Operating Officer en remplacement de Christine Burgess-Quémard qui part à la retraite 90.72 KB
PU
01:33pFARMERS INSURANCE : ® Hawaii and Public Schools of Hawaii Foundation Announce Finalists in Education Innovation Teacher Challenge
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. : CHINA'S IRON ORE IMPORTS SET FOR STRONG AUGUST, BUT WHERE IS ALL THE STEEL GO..
2SANOFI : Sanofi more confident about its coronavirus vaccines
3SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple, Tesla shares pop after stock splits
4KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : U.S. scraps Philips ventilator order in 2020 earnings blow
5BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. : Berkshire Buys Up Stakes in 5 Storied Japanese Companies -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group