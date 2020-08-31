Hawkins Point : Welcomes Our New Information Management and Analytics Leader

Hawkins Point, a leading business and technology consultancy serving organizations and the people of Life Sciences, is delighted to announce that Rene Marcotte has joined our leadership team as Vice President. Rene will be leading and growing our Information Management and Analytics capabilities.

With more than three decades of experience in information management, Rene brings business and technology expertise, and advanced information engineering techniques to deliver outstanding value for Hawkins Point’s clients. He also brings deep expertise across a broad range of industries, including Life Sciences.

Before joining Hawkins Point, Rene was Vice President of Emerging Technology at CGI where he successfully led over 20 data warehouse and BI strategies and many implementations for leading corporations in Life Sciences and other industries. Before that, he was Vice President of Client Delivery at Collaborative Consulting. And previously he served as a Senior Data Warehouse Architect at IBM where he provided program and technical management for global data warehouse projects. Rene holds an MBA in Computer Information Systems from Bentley University. He has also taught motivational courses, created a consulting boot camp, taught various BI classes, and served as an adjunct Professor at Boston College.

According to Rene, “Now is a critical time for businesses to be nimble with a dynamic enterprise information strategy that is value-based, as the pace of change today is faster and more intense than ever and the consequences and opportunities are even greater.” He adds, “I’m excited to see what kind of agility we can bring to Hawkins Point’s Life Sciences clients to help them find new value in an uncertain marketplace. On a personal note, I’ve known and worked with many of Hawkins Point’s executives for many years, so joining the team is like going back home. I’m looking forward to what we can achieve together.”

Heather Morris Kyer, Hawkins Point’s CEO and Co-founder says, “We are grateful and humbled that Rene has chosen to join our leadership team and our professional family. Rene and I already had a productive professional relationship prior to his joining our firm. His vision and deep experience in analytics and information management will be incredible assets for us as we continue to grow fast and deliver exceptional data-driven solutions for our Life Sciences clients.”

About Hawkins Point

Hawkins Point is a leading business and technology consultancy serving organizations and people of Life Sciences—from R&D to Commercialization and beyond. By partnering with clients, Hawkins Point contributes to their success by bringing proven technology and industry expertise to solve critical and complex challenges. Hawkins Point brings over 30 years of experience serving Life Sciences organizations.

In 2020, 2018 and 2017, Hawkins Point has been named among the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America and has also been recognized for performance and growth by the Boston Business Journal, Entrepreneur Magazine, and the Women Presidents’ Organization.

