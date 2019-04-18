Log in
Hawthorn Resources : ASX HAW) – Trading Halt

04/18/2019 | 12:53am EDT

Market Announcement

18 April 2019

Hawthorn Resources Limited (ASX: HAW) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Hawthorn Resources Limited ('HAW') will be placed in trading halt at the request of HAW, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 24 April 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Kate Kidson

Principal Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne)

18 April 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

18 April 2019

ABN 44 009 157 439

Ms K Kidson

Level 2, 90 William St

Principal Advisor

Melbourne Victoria 3000

Australia

ASX Limited

Telephone: +61 3 9605 5950

Facsimile: +61 3 9605 5999

email: kate.kidson@asx.com.au

Email: info@hawthornresources.com

Website : www.hawthornresources.com

tradinghaltsmelbourne@asx.com.au

Dear Ms Kidson

Hawthorn Resources Limited

re TRADING HALT

Hawthorn Resources Limited ("HAW") requests a trading halt in accordance with Listing Rule 17.1.

The reason for the trading halt request is that the Company is in discussions and negotiations about the future exploration and development of mineral and exploration tenements in the Eastern Goldfields area of Western Australia.

These discussions and negotiations are targeting the optimum way of maximizing the wealth of the Company's shareholders through the development of the gold projects of the Company.

HAW expects to be able to make an announcement during trading on Tuesday 23 April 2019 but, in any event, no later than before the market opening on Wednesday 24 April 2019.

HAW is not aware of any other reason why the trading halt should not be granted by the ASX nor is it aware of any other relevant information in relation to this request.

Hawthorn Resources Limited

per Mourice Garbutt Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Hawthorn Resources Limited published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 04:52:02 UTC
