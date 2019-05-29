Log in
Hayes Tauber Joins INSP as Exective Vice President, Marketing

05/29/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

Indian Land, SC, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



For immediate release

Contact: Tara Brown

tara.brown@insp.com

 

Hayes Tauber Joins INSP as Exective Vice President, Marketing

Will Oversee all Marketing Activities & Initiatives, Including Expanding Consumer Awareness and Brand Development

(Indian Land, SC – May 29, 2019) Hayes Tauber has been named as Executive Vice President-Marketing for INSP, LLC. The announcement was made by Dale Ardizzone, INSP’s Chief Operating Officer.

“This decision is the result of an extensive search process over the past several months,” Ardizzone said. “Reporting directly to me, Hayes will have overall responsibility for all INSP related marketing activities, including Distribution & Consumer Marketing, Creative Production & Promotion, and, Digital / Social Media Marketing.

 “Hiring Hayes signals a new aggressive phase in INSP marketing,” Ardizzone continued. “Already one of the industry’s great success stories, INSP consistently ranks among the top 25 of all cable networks.  At a time when most networks are experiencing declines, INSP’s ratings continue to grow.  In addition, INSP’s expanded original and exclusive programming development is building on an already strong base.”

Ardizzone explained that Hayes has extensive experience in all phases of network marketing, including social media, distribution, consumer promotion, program-related development/marketing, and brand management (including network rebranding). He has overseen award-winning creative departments.

Hayes previously had been Senior Vice President/U.S. Marketing for National Geographic Partners, overseeing marketing for National Geographic and Nat Geo Wild.  He had been Vice President, Brand Strategy & Multiplatform Marketing for TruTV (Turner), for which he lead the network rebrand from Court TV.

From 2008-2011, he was Senior Director, Brand Marketing & Social Media for ESPN, and from 2006-2008 was ESPN’s Director, Media Networks. For the past year, he has been VP, Executive Talent Group for RevelOne, and from 2017-2018 he was chief marketing officer for Foundermark. Before entering the cable industry, Hayes worked with several firms in brand management, with distinguished results.

 ###

About INSP

INSP is available nationwide to more than 78M households via Dish Network (channel 259), DirecTV (channel 364), Verizon FiOS (channel 286), AT&T U-verse (channel 564) and more than 2,800 cable systems. Click here to find INSP in your area. INSP provides a trusted viewing experience with a lineup of exclusive and original series, timeless Westerns, action-filled dramas, and films focused on adventure and heroic characters.

Attachment 

Tara Brown
INSP
8034482698
tara.brown@insp.com

