Haymarket Media, Inc. : Acquires National Association for Continuing Education (NACE)

Haymarket Media Inc., today announced the acquisition of Plantation,
FL-based National Association for Continuing Education (NACE),
specialists in accredited Continuing Education programs for medical and
mental health professionals. NACE joins two other Haymarket
divisions—Haymarket Medical Education (HME) and global medical education
website myCME—to expand Haymarket’s Continuing Education (CE) offerings.
Since 2001, NACE has built a respected reputation for delivering live CE
content through recognized regional education conferences to nurse
practitioners, physician assistants, and physicians, in over 40 cities
annually.
“With their live meeting expertise, NACE will reinforce our position as
a leading full-service provider of medical education,” said Lee
Maniscalco, CEO of Haymarket Media, Inc. “As in-person CE activities
remain an integral, and required, part of how clinicians learn, the
acquisition of NACE will allow Haymarket to build upon the strengths of
this educational format in unprecedented ways.”
“Our collaborations over the years with Haymarket have offered
significant value to our HCP attendees and program sponsors,” said
Harvey C. Parker, PhD, CHCP, President and Chief Executive Officer of
NACE. “NACE’s live meeting experience is a great enhancement to the work
already being done at Haymarket; we are excited to be joining forces
during this period of growth and expansion.”
While NACE will be part of the Haymarket CE suite of services, it will
continue to function autonomously as a CE provider under its existing
governance structure for accredited CE programs, in accordance with the
Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME)
Accreditation Criteria and the Standards for Commercial Support.
The NACE acquisition also grows Haymarket’s reach in continuing
education, by adding 53,000 learners to Haymarket’s audience of 2.2
million healthcare professionals and deepening its best-in-class
reputation with certified healthcare education covering the spectrum of
interprofessional healthcare audiences.
The addition of NACE builds on Haymarket’s robust investment in
multi-channel, multi-platform delivery of top-quality educational
content, news, and information to clinicians as well as Haymarket’s
data-driven approach to assessing the impact of continuing education
initiatives.
NACE will retain its name and continue operations from its Plantation,
FL offices. HME and myCME are based in Paramus, NJ.
About Haymarket Media, Inc.
Haymarket
Media, Inc. is an award-winning specialist content and information
group. With 24 market-leading media brands, Haymarket offers unmatched
expertise and insight through balanced, relevant, original content
across a spectrum of media channels. Haymarket is home to the highly
regarded health care professional brands such as Clinical Advisor,
Dermatology Advisor, and MPR among a portfolio of
HCP-focused, specialty-specific websites, as well as the esteemed
business media titles PRWeek and MM&M (Medical Marketing &
Media).
About Haymarket Medical Education and myCME
Recognized as a
global leader of continuing education, myCME reaches 2.2 million HCPs
across multiple specialties with relevant, engaging, and practical
education that positively impacts clinical performance and patient
outcomes. HME is an Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical
Education (ACCME)–accredited provider of CME. To learn more, visit Haymarketmedicaleducation.com
or www.myCME.com.
About NACE
An award-winning provider of continuing
education, the National Association for Continuing Education (NACE)
offers live conferences in over 40 cities and enduring programs to
engage learners and increase their knowledge, competence, and
professional performance with the most up-to-date, science-based
information on a variety of topics. NACE was awarded Accreditation with
Commendation by the ACCME and is an approved provider of continuing
education by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. To learn
more visit naceonline.com.
