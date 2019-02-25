Haymarket Media, Inc. : Acquires National Association for Continuing Education (NACE)

Investment Expands Leadership Position in Multi-Channel Learning Opportunities for Healthcare Professionals

Haymarket Media Inc., today announced the acquisition of Plantation, FL-based National Association for Continuing Education (NACE), specialists in accredited Continuing Education programs for medical and mental health professionals. NACE joins two other Haymarket divisions—Haymarket Medical Education (HME) and global medical education website myCME—to expand Haymarket’s Continuing Education (CE) offerings.

Since 2001, NACE has built a respected reputation for delivering live CE content through recognized regional education conferences to nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and physicians, in over 40 cities annually.

“With their live meeting expertise, NACE will reinforce our position as a leading full-service provider of medical education,” said Lee Maniscalco, CEO of Haymarket Media, Inc. “As in-person CE activities remain an integral, and required, part of how clinicians learn, the acquisition of NACE will allow Haymarket to build upon the strengths of this educational format in unprecedented ways.”

“Our collaborations over the years with Haymarket have offered significant value to our HCP attendees and program sponsors,” said Harvey C. Parker, PhD, CHCP, President and Chief Executive Officer of NACE. “NACE’s live meeting experience is a great enhancement to the work already being done at Haymarket; we are excited to be joining forces during this period of growth and expansion.”

While NACE will be part of the Haymarket CE suite of services, it will continue to function autonomously as a CE provider under its existing governance structure for accredited CE programs, in accordance with the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) Accreditation Criteria and the Standards for Commercial Support.

The NACE acquisition also grows Haymarket’s reach in continuing education, by adding 53,000 learners to Haymarket’s audience of 2.2 million healthcare professionals and deepening its best-in-class reputation with certified healthcare education covering the spectrum of interprofessional healthcare audiences.

The addition of NACE builds on Haymarket’s robust investment in multi-channel, multi-platform delivery of top-quality educational content, news, and information to clinicians as well as Haymarket’s data-driven approach to assessing the impact of continuing education initiatives.

NACE will retain its name and continue operations from its Plantation, FL offices. HME and myCME are based in Paramus, NJ.

About Haymarket Media, Inc.

Haymarket Media, Inc. is an award-winning specialist content and information group. With 24 market-leading media brands, Haymarket offers unmatched expertise and insight through balanced, relevant, original content across a spectrum of media channels. Haymarket is home to the highly regarded health care professional brands such as Clinical Advisor, Dermatology Advisor, and MPR among a portfolio of HCP-focused, specialty-specific websites, as well as the esteemed business media titles PRWeek and MM&M (Medical Marketing & Media).

About Haymarket Medical Education and myCME

Recognized as a global leader of continuing education, myCME reaches 2.2 million HCPs across multiple specialties with relevant, engaging, and practical education that positively impacts clinical performance and patient outcomes. HME is an Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME)–accredited provider of CME. To learn more, visit Haymarketmedicaleducation.com or www.myCME.com.

About NACE

An award-winning provider of continuing education, the National Association for Continuing Education (NACE) offers live conferences in over 40 cities and enduring programs to engage learners and increase their knowledge, competence, and professional performance with the most up-to-date, science-based information on a variety of topics. NACE was awarded Accreditation with Commendation by the ACCME and is an approved provider of continuing education by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. To learn more visit naceonline.com.

