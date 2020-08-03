Log in
Haymarket Media Taps HR, Diversity Expert for Its Board

08/03/2020 | 04:39pm EDT

Melissa Boone, JD, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, an innovative leader in human resources and an effective agent of change across multiple industries, is joining the Haymarket Media Inc. Board of Directors, effective August 1.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200803005777/en/

Melissa Boone, JD, SPHR, SHRM-SCP (Photo: Business Wire)

Melissa Boone, JD, SPHR, SHRM-SCP (Photo: Business Wire)

“Melissa will bring a strong voice and a dynamic presence to the Board in helping us drive the company’s strategic direction, ensure operational excellence, and strengthen our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said CEO Lee Maniscalco. “Throughout her career she has demonstrated a passion for improving individual opportunity and ensuring equity in the workplace.”

Ms. Boone will serve the Haymarket Board in a nonexecutive, advisory capacity. In addition to taking part in regular deliberations of the US Board, she will meet monthly with Haymarket Human Resources directors in the US as well as the United Kingdom to advise them on the company’s diversity, equity, and inclusion agenda.

Ms. Boone, who served as Vice President of Human Resources at Haymarket from 2014 to 2018, is currently Vice President of Talent for DLH Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: DLHC) a global public health and medical logistics organization. In 2019 she was honored by RecognizeDC as one of the Top Human Resources and Talent professionals in the Washington, DC, area.

The Haymarket Board oversees a specialist content and information company with 24 market-leading brands in health care and business media. Headquartered in New York City with additional offices in New Jersey, Illinois, and Florida, the Haymarket US operations are part of the global Haymarket Media Group, based in the United Kingdom and founded in 1957.

The leadership experience that Ms. Boone brings to the Haymarket Board spans a broad range of public and private entities, from start-up service operations to complex multinational corporations. She has developed and implemented strategic Human Resources initiatives to improve productivity and efficiency across a diverse portfolio of industries, including Public Health, Media, Biotechnology, Professional Services, Information Technology, and Telecommunications and Engineering. Her expertise encompasses the key elements of business operations, human capital management, and employment law.

“Haymarket is a leader in its chosen markets and is committed to ensuring a dynamic and diverse workforce,” said Ms. Boone. “I am grateful for the opportunity and look forward to engaging with Leadership to ensure they remain at the forefront of the discussion.”

Ms. Boone earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and a Master's Degree in Counseling Psychology before obtaining a Juris Doctor from the University of Maryland School of Law. She is admitted to the Maryland Bar and has also earned two professional certifications--Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) and the Society of Human Resource Management-Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP).

“Melissa’s guidance and advice will be invaluable as we continue to develop and grow as a US employer of choice,” said Maniscalco. “Not only does she bring a wealth of subject matter expertise, she also knows our business and our people, and that is hugely advantageous. Her leadership skills and innovative spirit will help us build upon a culture that draws on each individual’s unique strengths and abilities to achieve success for the entire organization.”

"Melissa's appointment further underlines our commitment to DE&I,” said Kevin Costello, CEO of Haymarket Media Group. “As a global company, we are inherently multicultural, and that creates inspiring and engaging content, experiences, events, and products that are as diverse as the audiences and communities we serve. We are equally as committed to ensuring our workforce reflects those audiences. I am thrilled Melissa is rejoining HMinc in a nonexecutive director capacity; her understanding of us together with her rich experience brings a wealth of knowledge and challenge to our US business that I am really looking forward to."

About Haymarket

Haymarket Media, Inc. is an award-winning specialist content and information company. With 24 market-leading media brands, Haymarket offers unmatched expertise and insight through balanced, relevant, original content across a spectrum of media channels. Haymarket is home to highly regarded health care professional brands such as The Clinical Advisor, Dermatology Advisor, and MPR (Monthly Prescribing Reference) among a portfolio of HCP-focused, specialty-specific websites, as well as the esteemed business media titles PRWeek and MM&M (Medical Marketing & Media).


© Business Wire 2020
