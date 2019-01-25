Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hayward® Introduces Wave of Innovation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 11:01am EST

ELIZABETH, N.J., Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hayward Industries, Inc., a leading global manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial pool/spa equipment is diving into the 2019 pool season with a wave of new products offering advanced technology, energy-saving efficiency and a superior pool-owner experience. 

The new products will be displayed on Hayward’s booth at the 2019 Pool & Spa Show in Atlantic City, NJ. The introductions feature a number of Expert Line additions including OmniHub — the easiest smart control solution for existing pools and spas; AquaRite 940® Omni — the world’s #1 salt chlorinator bundled with OmniHub for smart control; AquaVac 6® Series— reinventing the robotic pool cleaner category with first-of-its-kind capabilities, including patented SpinTech™ technology for constant suction power;  TriVac® 700 — the only pressure cleaner that cleans the pool bottom as well as skims debris from the water’s surface; and DEP 500 Series Pleated Element D.E. Filter which combines cartridge and D.E. technologies for superior water filtration performance with easy maintenance. A number of additional new Hayward products releasing in 2019 will also be showcased at the Pool & Spa Show.

Hayward’s wave of innovation will provide dealers with simple and savvy solutions to offer their customers for upgrading pools like never before.  The 2019 season will also bring increased marketing communication to consumers from the manufacturer, connecting pool owners to Hayward’s dealer network. No doubt 2019 will be an exciting year for the industry.

About Hayward Industries, Inc.
Hayward Industries Inc., is a leading global manufacturer of both residential and commercial pool and spa equipment, as well as industrial flow control products which are built on safety and reliability. Headquartered in Elizabeth, NJ, Hayward designs, manufactures, and markets a full line of innovative, energy-efficient pool and spa equipment, with brands including AquaVac®, AquaRite®, ColorLogic®, Navigator®, OmniLogic®, OmniHub™, TriStar®, Super Pump®, TurboCell®, pHin™, CAT Controllers®, HCP Pumps and Saline C® Series.

Hayward products are sold worldwide. For more information contact Hayward at (908) 351-5400 or visit Hayward.com.

For more information, contact:
Nicole Manzione
Phone:  908.351.5400
Email: pr@hayward.com

Hayward_Logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:09aNRG METALS : Knight Piesold Consulting and JDS Energy and Mining Selected for Preliminary Economic Assessment at Hombre Muerto North
AQ
11:09aOTTO ENERGY LIMITED : - Alaska Operations Update, Winx-1
AQ
11:09aSOUNDWILL : Announcements and Notices - Change of Company Secretary and Alternate Authorised Representative
PU
11:09aFirst Patient in the World to Receive Breakthrough Robotic Spine Surgery by Virginia Spine Institute
GL
11:08aPETROFAC : to establish global workforce forum
AQ
11:07aTWENTY14 HOLDINGS : Marks Entry Into Switzerland With New IntercityHotel at Zurich Airport
BU
11:06aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Seeking thrifty ways to cut pollution, Rotterdam links up with hybrid BMW owners
RE
11:05aARSENAL V MAN UNITED : 12 classic clashes ahead of their FA Cup tie
AQ
11:05aInspīr Carnegie Hill Transforms Senior Living In New York City
PR
11:05aOrganic & Natural Health to Ramp Up Omega-3 Nutrient Field Study Participant Numbers to 5,000
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : beats fourth-quarter forecasts on cost cuts and U.S. demand
2TELIA COMPANY : TELIA : Swings to 4Q Net Loss on Eurasian Exit
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Beats Expectations With Focus on Operations -- Update
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Alibaba slams U.S. treatment of Huawei, efforts to curb China's rise
5MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD : GE URGES SPEEDY FIX FOR POWER TURBINE BLADES, SAYS BLADE BROKE IN 2015: sour..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.