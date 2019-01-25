Hayward® Introduces Wave of Innovation

ELIZABETH, N.J., Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hayward Industries, Inc., a leading global manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial pool/spa equipment is diving into the 2019 pool season with a wave of new products offering advanced technology, energy-saving efficiency and a superior pool-owner experience.



The new products will be displayed on Hayward’s booth at the 2019 Pool & Spa Show in Atlantic City, NJ. The introductions feature a number of Expert Line additions including OmniHub™ — the easiest smart control solution for existing pools and spas; AquaRite 940® Omni — the world’s #1 salt chlorinator bundled with OmniHub for smart control; AquaVac 6® Series— reinventing the robotic pool cleaner category with first-of-its-kind capabilities, including patented SpinTech™ technology for constant suction power; TriVac® 700 — the only pressure cleaner that cleans the pool bottom as well as skims debris from the water’s surface; and DEP 500 Series Pleated Element D.E. Filter which combines cartridge and D.E. technologies for superior water filtration performance with easy maintenance. A number of additional new Hayward products releasing in 2019 will also be showcased at the Pool & Spa Show.

Hayward’s wave of innovation will provide dealers with simple and savvy solutions to offer their customers for upgrading pools like never before. The 2019 season will also bring increased marketing communication to consumers from the manufacturer, connecting pool owners to Hayward’s dealer network. No doubt 2019 will be an exciting year for the industry.

