Hayward Tyler : Acquires Energy Steel, Expanding Nuclear Capabilities

VERMONT, USA - Hayward Tyler, a global leader in performance-critical pumps and motors for the energy sector,

is pleased to announce that it has acquired US-based Energy Steel & Supply Co. (Energy Steel), an established manufacturer of machined products and components for the civil nuclear power industry.

A division of Avingtrans PLC, Hayward Tyler has more than 40 years of experience in the nuclear power market, with over 600 pumps in active service in nuclear applications across the world. This acquisition expands the company's nuclear capabilities and product lines for new and existing customers.

'Our acquisition of Energy Steel presents a significant opportunity to broaden our offerings to the global nuclear market,' said Mike Turmelle, Managing Director of the Engineered Pumps and Motors Division of Avingtrans. 'Our customers will be even better served with the capabilities that Energy Steel brings, particularly in precision manufacturing and solutions for obsolete OEM components.'

'This investment is part of our wider effort to cultivate our engineered pumps and motors division,' said Steve McQuillan, CEO of Avingtrans. 'The capacity and geographic presence of Energy Steel provides an important strategic opportunity for Hayward Tyler.'

Based in Lapeer, Michigan, Energy Steel will retain its location and brand identity.

About Hayward Tyler

Established in 1815, Hayward Tyler designs, manufactures and services performance-critical electric motors and pumps to meet the most demanding applications in the global energy and chemical processing industries, specializing in high pressure, high temperature, and difficult-to-handle fluids. The company has built a solid reputation for delivering quality, reliability, and world-class engineering with facilities in the UK, the US, China, and India.

About Energy Steel

Energy Steel has been serving the nuclear power industry since 1986 with capabilities in equipment fabrication, material supply, precision machining, engineering, and repair services. Through strategic OEM partnerships, it also provides solutions for obsolete nuclear components and support for the most complex projects.

About Avingtrans

Avingtrans designs, manufactures and supplies original equipment, systems and associated aftermarket services to the energy, medical and industrial markets worldwide.

