Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Hayward Tyler : Acquires Energy Steel, Expanding Nuclear Capabilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 01:47pm EDT

VERMONT, USA - Hayward Tyler, a global leader in performance-critical pumps and motors for the energy sector,
is pleased to announce that it has acquired US-based Energy Steel & Supply Co. (Energy Steel), an established manufacturer of machined products and components for the civil nuclear power industry.

A division of Avingtrans PLC, Hayward Tyler has more than 40 years of experience in the nuclear power market, with over 600 pumps in active service in nuclear applications across the world. This acquisition expands the company's nuclear capabilities and product lines for new and existing customers.

'Our acquisition of Energy Steel presents a significant opportunity to broaden our offerings to the global nuclear market,' said Mike Turmelle, Managing Director of the Engineered Pumps and Motors Division of Avingtrans. 'Our customers will be even better served with the capabilities that Energy Steel brings, particularly in precision manufacturing and solutions for obsolete OEM components.'

'This investment is part of our wider effort to cultivate our engineered pumps and motors division,' said Steve McQuillan, CEO of Avingtrans. 'The capacity and geographic presence of Energy Steel provides an important strategic opportunity for Hayward Tyler.'

Based in Lapeer, Michigan, Energy Steel will retain its location and brand identity.

About Hayward Tyler

Established in 1815, Hayward Tyler designs, manufactures and services performance-critical electric motors and pumps to meet the most demanding applications in the global energy and chemical processing industries, specializing in high pressure, high temperature, and difficult-to-handle fluids. The company has built a solid reputation for delivering quality, reliability, and world-class engineering with facilities in the UK, the US, China, and India.

About Energy Steel

Energy Steel has been serving the nuclear power industry since 1986 with capabilities in equipment fabrication, material supply, precision machining, engineering, and repair services. Through strategic OEM partnerships, it also provides solutions for obsolete nuclear components and support for the most complex projects.

About Avingtrans

Avingtrans designs, manufactures and supplies original equipment, systems and associated aftermarket services to the energy, medical and industrial markets worldwide.

For more information:

Larry Jacobs • Larry.Jacobs@haywardtyler.com • (802) 655-4444

Bill Davidson • BDavidson@energysteel.com • (949) 246-2640

Amber Granger • Amber.Granger@haywardtyler.com • (802) 655-4444

Disclaimer

Hayward Tyler Group plc published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 17:46:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:09pResurgent health insurer stocks face test at Democratic debates
RE
01:59pDurable-Goods Orders Fall--3rd Update
DJ
01:55pNotaryCam Anticipates 2019 Banner Year, Citing Growing Adoption of Remote Online Notary, Remote Online Closing
SE
01:53pCANADA AND MEXICO MAY BE OPEN TO TWEAKING USMCA : U.S. Democrat
RE
01:47pHAYWARD TYLER : Acquires Energy Steel, Expanding Nuclear Capabilities
PU
01:46pOil prices rise more than 2% as U.S. crude, products stockpiles fall
RE
01:44pOil prices rise more than 2% as U.S. crude, products stockpiles fall
RE
01:32pNEWS CENTER MAINE : Born and raised in Maine — new law means big changes for meat and poultry industry
PU
01:32pFAO FOOD AND AGRICULTURE ORGANIZATION OF UNI : “Triple burden of malnutrition” slows down progress towards Zero Hunger in Europe and Central Asia
PU
01:30pSupreme Leader Says Iran Won't Back Down From U.S.
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HARGREAVES LANSDOWN : Woodford fund managers exploited flawed EU rules - FCA head
2Oil prices rise more than 2% as U.S. crude, products stockpiles fall
3BRENNTAG AG : BRENNTAG : Shares in Germany's Brenntag drop on dual-use chemicals sale to Syria
4TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD : Facing Challenges, Firms Seek Deals -- WSJ
5INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Micron resumes some chip shipments to Huawei, boosting stock

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About