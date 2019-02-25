Hazardous Liquids by Rail to be Made Safer by Using Advanced Sensor Technology

Calgary-based TRIG is proud to announce that it has entered into a
consortium with multiple energy and rail industry companies and the
Government of Canada to test and commercialize technology that will
increase the safety of transporting hazardous liquids by rail. The
Government of Canada is providing $1.85 million to TRIG through
Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC). SDTC works with
Canadian companies to bring clean technologies to market.
TRIG’s “XLOAD” is the first digital sensor technology to be certified to
mount on moving rail tank cars, enabling measurement of the commodity
inside the tank car. Once installed, the XLOAD facilitates the
measuring, monitoring and tracking of hazardous commodities that are
loaded, shipped and unloaded by rail. The XLOAD’s patented technology
and wireless data communications helps produce a ‘Safer and Smarter Tank
Car’ by automating the imprecise, inefficient, and risky measurement
methods that require rail terminal operators to open the tank car to
manually inspect the levels and volumes of the toxic commodities inside
of the tank car.
Poor visibility of commodity levels inside of tank cars causes the
industry to chronically under-fill cars to avoid the risks associated
with overfilling. Shippers can now safely increase those fill levels by
leveraging the accuracy of the XLOAD sensor’s measurements inside of a
closed tank car while it is being loaded or unloaded, which means
improved throughput of commodities shipped by rail. The XLOAD also
reduces the risk of operator exposure to hazardous gases, and it reduces
the risk that toxic fugitive emissions will be released into the
atmosphere.
TRIG has commenced pilot trials with multiple rail and energy companies
in Alberta. “Two of our primary testing objectives are to determine,
consistently and with accuracy, the additional volume of commodities
that can be loaded into our customers’ tank cars, and to prove that
smart tank cars are the safest and most efficient in the industry.” said
Rob Tasker, CEO of TRIG. “The increased volume that we can safely load
into our customer’s cars will reduce the transportation cost of every
barrel of commodity transported to their North American customers”.
About Sustainable Development Technology Canada
Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) is a foundation created
by the Government of Canada to advance clean technology innovation in
Canada by funding and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises and
demonstrating clean technology solutions. Follow Sustainable Development
Technology Canada on Twitter: @SDTC
About TransRail Innovation Group (TRIG)
TRIG designs and produces the TLOAD technology for rail terminal
operations and the XLOAD technology for rail shippers. The company is
committed to solving health, safety, environment, and economic issues
affecting North America’s hazardous liquids rail transportation industry.
