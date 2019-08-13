Hazeltree Launches Hazeltree Private Markets™ to Manage Capital Activity Lifecycle

NEW YORK and LONDON and HONG KONG, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hazeltree, the leading provider of integrated treasury management solutions, today announced the expansion of its treasury and portfolio finance solutions to support private markets fund managers. Hazeltree Private Markets™ is a purpose-built cash management and investor interactions solution to improve operational efficiencies and controls, reduce risk and exposure, and drive performance opportunities.



Hazeltree Private Markets automates the lifecycle of cash management from multi-bank and internal systems aggregation to projections of known and potential cashflows to automated cash movement suggestions in line with client-configured algorithms to the execution and movement of funds across a client’s banking eco-system. Hazeltree provides treasury teams with full transparency of cash balances, investments and credit facilities across all banking relationships, legal entities structures, and projected cashflows. Additionally, Hazeltree enables treasury teams to track active investment opportunities, accurately forecast cash and funding requirements from available liquidity sources, investor commitments, and credit facilities.

"Over the past 18 months, we have been working closely with our private equity clients to streamline their manual cash management processes, including investor interactions,” said Sameer Shalaby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hazeltree. “The launch of Hazeltree Private Markets is a natural extension and an exciting opportunity to bring our proven cash management expertise and technology innovation to a market that still relies heavily on manual processes."

Hazeltree Private Markets offers the following benefits:

Centralize cash and capital activity in a single treasury platform. Aggregate all internal treasury, funding, and investor interactions operational processes. Consolidate internal systems and workflows starting from cashflow projections to multi-bank data aggregation and cash movements in a single treasury solution.

Aggregate all internal treasury, funding, and investor interactions operational processes. Consolidate internal systems and workflows starting from cashflow projections to multi-bank data aggregation and cash movements in a single treasury solution. Unify referential data integrity in a ‘golden source’ repository. Hazeltree centralizes and manages complex treasury operations-related reference data such as legal entity structures, payment instructions, bank accounts, investor communication profiles, and investor notice templates.

Hazeltree centralizes and manages complex treasury operations-related reference data such as legal entity structures, payment instructions, bank accounts, investor communication profiles, and investor notice templates. Streamline treasury operations with straight-through-processing. Manage all funding, payments, and investor interaction workflows. Capture all required data feeds from banks, investor relations sources, deal tracking systems, internal accounting and document management systems.

Manage all funding, payments, and investor interaction workflows. Capture all required data feeds from banks, investor relations sources, deal tracking systems, internal accounting and document management systems. Optimize and automate actionable recommendations. Leverage standard – or introduce custom – algorithms to offer decision support capabilities with suggested actions and workflows for cashflows, investor notices, and bank transactions.

Hazeltree Private Markets is available now as part of Hazeltree’s cloud offering.

About Hazeltree

Hazeltree is the leading Treasury Management solution provider, serving hedge funds, private markets, asset managers, fund administrators, insurance companies, pension funds and corporates with powerful, proactive performance enhancement and risk mitigation capabilities that generates alpha from operations, reduce a range of liquidity and funding risks and streamline operations. Hazeltree’s integrated treasury management solution includes comprehensive cash management, securities financing, collateral management, counterparty management and margin management capabilities. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.hazeltree.com .

Media relations contact:

Julia Dehay

Jdehay@hazeltree.com

+1 (646) 502-5981