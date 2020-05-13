Head of Polish Government spoke with the British Prime Minister

Prime Minister Johnson also thanked for the efforts made by Polish people towards winning the Second World War, citing the special involvement of Polish pilots in the Battle of Britain. At the same time, he spoke against any attempts to rewrite history and reaffirmed his support for Poland while also appreciating the contribution of Polish people to the current development of the United Kingdom.

Prime Minister Morawiecki remarked that while the countries remain proud of their past, Poland and Great Britain need to make a shared commitment in the future. He stressed the importance of Great Britain as Poland's strategic partner in European and transatlantic relations. The Prime Ministers also discussed the coronavirus pandemic and the actions taken by both governments.

The Prime Ministers have declared that they are willing to hold further intergovernmental consultations as soon as possible.