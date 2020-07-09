Headsprout from Learning A-Z Named Best Overall Early Childhood Education Solution at the 2020 EdTech Breakthrough Awards

TUCSON, Ariz., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headsprout, an adaptive online and mobile reading program for K–5 students, has been named the Overall Early Childhood Education Solution of the Year in the 2020 EdTech Breakthrough Awards . Headsprout is part of an extensive collection of multilevel literacy-focused resources from Learning A-Z .

The EdTech Breakthrough Awards program showcases technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in educational technology solutions around the world. This year’s program attracted more than 1,750 nominations from over 15 countries. All award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the EdTech industry. The winning products and companies were selected based on a variety of considerations, including innovation, design and user-experience, as well as overall technological advancement for their respective categories.

“We’re honored that Headsprout has been recognized as a breakthrough solution for early childhood education,” said Lisa O’Masta, president of Learning A-Z. “While Headsprout is known for its effectiveness and engaging e-learning environment, what sets it apart from other online reading programs is its patented scaffolded teaching approach that automatically adapts so every student receives the individualized practice and instruction they need.”

Headsprout is an innovative reading program that takes students on a digital journey to become better readers. Students complete interactive episodes that continually teach the reading fundamentals and comprehension skills they will need to excel in the classroom and beyond. The program’s instruction is designed to adapt to each student’s reading gaps through engaging episodes of instruction. Further, peer-reviewed research shows that students who use Headsprout make greater gains than students who do not use the program.

“As huge disruptions have impacted the full spectrum of education this year, including schools, teachers, students and parents across the globe, the EdTech industry is now under a global spotlight, building and implementing an entirely new digital education system,” said James Johnson, managing director of EdTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market. “With the EdTech community working in overdrive this year we are especially thrilled to take the time to award the ‘breakthrough’ innovators that are revolutionizing learning. We are proud to recognize these companies that will define the future of our education industry and we extend our sincerest congratulations to the entire 2020 EdTech Breakthrough Award winners circle.”

About Learning A–Z

Learning A-Z® delivers pre-K–6 literacy solutions that are designed to make teachers’ lives easier. Its suite of award-winning digital products are used by more than 7 million students in more than 170 countries and includes: Raz-Plus®, Reading A-Z®, Raz-Kids®, Headsprout®, Science A-Z®, Writing A-Z™, and Vocabulary A-Z™. Learning A-Z is a business unit of Cambium Learning® Group, Inc.

For more information, please visit www.learninga-z.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter .

About Cambium Learning Group, Inc.

Cambium Learning® Group believes every student has great potential, teachers are mission-critical, and data, instruction and practice work together to drive performance. With a portfolio of award-winning brands, Cambium Learning Group’s digital and blended curriculum, assessment, and professional learning solutions drive proficiency, equity, and other learning outcomes in classrooms everywhere. Brands include Learning A-Z® (online differentiated instruction for elementary school reading, writing and science); ExploreLearning® (online interactive math and science simulations, a math fact fluency solution, and a K-2 science solution); Voyager Sopris Learning® (blended solutions that accelerate struggling learners to achieve in literacy and math and professional learning for teachers); Cambium Assessment (innovative technology providing educators with trusted, timely, and relevant information about student learning); and VKidz® Learning (online comprehensive homeschool education and programs for literacy and science).

Come learn with us at www.cambiumlearning.com .