HealRWorld and Unify Earth Systems, Ltd. Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Blockchain Solutions for SMEs Through Tokenization

09/22/2018 | 05:46pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2018 / (United Nations) HealRWorld(HRW), a social impact company dedicated to spurring the growth of sustainable small and mid-sized (SMEs) businesses globally, has partnered with the leader in blockchain and tokenization solutions, Bahamian-based Unify Earth (UE), to launch an upcoming Token Generation Event (TGE) and blockchain solutions for HRW to deliver platforms that address the $2T+ shortfall in SME funding.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/512431/HRW.jpg

SMEs and the World's Most Powerful Blockchain: Unify Earth is Humanizing the Blockchain with the first end-to-end service to assist entrepreneurs, investors, and SMEs that are dedicated to addressing the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG's). Over 190 countries around the world have adopted this roadmap to a sustainable future, and Unify Earth is determined to power this movement with their revolutionary Blockchain 3.0 Technology.

HealRWorld® is at the forefront of the integration of business and social/environmental values-driven enterprise with the world's largest database of privately held sustainable companies across all areas of environment, social, and governance factors (ES&G) and has a strategic partnership with global business data and analytics leader Dun & Bradstreet (D&B). Unify Earth Systems' Blockchain 3.0, with over one thousand enhancements to the Blockchain Core, led by Chief Technology Officer Scott Searle, has delivered the fundamental upgrades necessary to optimize mining, security, and smart contracts, marking the dawn of Blockchain 3.0.

Unify Earth delivers a number of measurable enhancements on its Blockchain 3.0 that will increasingly allow this expanding global revolution to fulfill its promise as the world's largest decentralized database for the good for all humanity in a system that is now more highly secure and streamlined for both large-scale commercial applications and meaningful startups. Further, HealRWorld's integration with UE's Wallet 5.0 will foster a secure global marketplace and funding platform for sustainably-committed SMEs and values-based consumers to spur global innovation.

"HealRWorld is a social-impact company founded on the belief that the best way to achieve global sustainability is through the empowerment of small businesses and consumers, said Michele Bongiovanni, CEO, and Founder of HealRWorld. "We unite consumers and businesses alike to make values-based decisions on where and how they spend their money through our online digital community platform. We support the Sustainable Development Goals through our products and services and are excited to partner with Unify Earth who shares our commitment to fostering financial inclusion for SMEs through frontier technologies and has the talent, expertise, and resources to make it happen."

Bo Rinaldi, CEO, and Founder of Unify Earth commented, "We are proud to partner with HealRWorld in bringing the SDGs of the United Nations to the SMEs of the world. Seldom in business has there been a_ nexus like we've found in each other's models. We see an evolution of e-commerce in this partnership that will enable a massive upgrade of human transaction as we know it."

Having developed one thousand enhancements to the Blockchain Core, Unify Earth's software team, led by Searle, has delivered the fundamental upgrades necessary to optimize mining, security, and smart contracts, marking the dawn of Blockchain 3.0. Learn More at Unify.Earth.

Bongiovanni, Founder of HealRWorld, is not only leading the charge for sustainable SMEs, but is a champion for women-led businesses. Her vision of a global digital community platform that levels the playing field and unites socially minded consumers with businesses committed to their values is becoming a reality. With over one million businesses in her network, this initiative is important and timely. "We have aggregated certification data globally on SMEs across all areas of sustainability and proven through partnering with Dun & Bradstreet that sustainably-committed SMEs are on average three times more creditworthy than their peers. Our goal is to leverage these insights to drive greater access to capital and more reasonable financing rates to these sustainable SMEs globally and further prove that sustainable business is good business. " Learn More at HealRWorld.

About HealRWorld

HealRWorld is a social-impact company founded on the belief that the best way to achieve global sustainability is through the empowerment of small businesses and consumers. Our mission is to help support and promote the Conscious Capitalism movement by connecting like-minded individuals and businesses, providing unique ES&G data on family-owned and privately-held companies, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), allowing consumers and businesses alike to make values-based decisions on where and how they spend their money.

About Unify Earth

Unify Earth Network® is a Bahamian-based technology company whose values encompass inclusion for all global citizens utilizing its decentralized Blockchain 3.0 platform. Guided by and committed to the United Nations? 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Unify Earth® is leading with values first, delivering a future-proof platform that has been designed for the good of all humanity.

*Media and news distributions services provided by 1-800-PublicRelations(1800pr) in support of the UN SDGs.

Contact:

Arnold V. Strong
Unify Earth Systems
Communications Director
503.428.0579
arnold@unifyholding.com

SOURCE: HealRWorld

https://www.accesswire.com/512431/HealRWorld-and-Unify-Earth-Systems-Ltd-Announce-Strategic-Partnership-to-Deliver-Blockchain-Solutions-for-SMEs-Through-Tokenization

© Accesswire 2018
