Healint : Announces Research Showing Increase in Anxiety and Depression with Higher Migraine Frequency Among Tens of Thousands of US Migraine Patients

Healint,
the developer and owner of Migraine Buddy©, the world’s largest migraine
tracking and research platform used by more than one million people,
today announced new insights on the prevalence of anxiety and depression
in conjunction with migraine in the US. These insights are an extension
of the study
on the impact of migraine on work productivity, presented together with
Novartis Pharma AG at the Fourth Congress of the European Academy of
Neurology (EAN) on June 16, 2018, and based on the self-reported
data-points shared by Migraine Buddy© application users.
Migraine is a debilitating neurological condition that affects 39
million women, men and children in the U.S. and 1
billion individuals worldwide.
“Clearly, migraine is a very common condition but unfortunately has been
significantly underestimated and often ignored,” says Francois Cadiou,
founder and chief executive officer of Healint. “Supported by our one
million person strong Migraine Buddy© community, we are studying the
link between migraine, depression and anxiety with leading researchers
on a global scale. Innovative technology, as implemented in Migraine
Buddy©, can help patients and their doctors better understand, diagnose
and treat this complex condition for the best possible outcomes.
Uncovering just how much migraines affect such a large part of the
population can help shed light on this global burden.”
Patient-reported, real-world evidence recorded on the Migraine Buddy©
platform collected in April of 2018 shows that:
-
About 43 percent of a sample of 43,189 migraineurs (n =18,484)
suffered from anxiety and/or depression during at least one migraine
attack
-
About 37 percent (n = 16,177) reported anxiety, which was more
commonly reported than depression with about 20 percent of the
respondents experiencing it (n = 8,782)
-
Both anxiety and depression increased with increasing migraine
chronicity, i.e. the number of days in a month that the person
experienced migraine
-
While about 34 percent of the respondents with less than four
migraine days reported anxiety or depression, nearly half of the
respondents with 15 or more migraine days per month reported so
Cadiou notes, "Anxiety and depressive moods are often considered as
triggers of a migraine attack for people who live with this complex
condition. Healint’s unique real-world evidence suggests, however, that
anxiety and depression may result from migraine, not the other way
around. Our goal with Migraine Buddy’s innovative tracking capabilities
is always to help doctors identify the best treatment choice for each
patient, using patient-reported real-world and clinical evidence. The
combination of the right treatments and lifestyle adjustments can yield
the best outcome for the patient, and reduce the societal and economic
burden of migraines.”
To further support people living with migraines, Healint has formed a
global alliance with Novartis Pharma AG which includes joint support of
the Migraine Buddy© mobile application to support the
patient-physician conversation which may ultimately lead to a better
patient care.
“Our alliance with Healint is a testament to our commitment to the
migraine community and those with this common, debilitating, and complex
disease,” says Lisa Deschamps, World Wide Business Head, Neuroscience at
Novartis Pharma. “Migraine Buddy© helps people with migraine identify
triggers, track the course of their attacks, and gain insight into their
condition. By joining forces with Healint, we aim to support people with
migraine, and provide them with an innovative solution to better manage
this disease’s impact.”
Additionally, Novartis has launched a pilot program in Switzerland which
includes free migraine coaching and access to an exclusive version of
the Migraine Buddy© application to its employees for the
purpose of symptom tracking and delivery of digital coaching elements,
including personalized health and lifestyle advice.
Early results from an experimental study conducted by Healint show that
a combination of lifestyle and dietary interventions can lead to up to
60 percent reduction in monthly migraine days in people receptive to
known migraine food triggers, such as amines, salicylates and glutamate.
For more information about Healint, visit www.Healint.com.
About Healint:
Healint helps the one billion people who suffer from migraine and other
neurological conditions and is the developer of the world’s largest
migraine tracking and research platform Migraine Buddy©. With more than
one million registered users and 100 million migraine days tracked on
the platform, Migraine Buddy© is the most popular condition-specific app
in the world, and a Top 10 medical app in the USA and Europe. Using deep
analytics and machine learning, Healint generates real-world evidence
for patients, physicians, and researchers to improve treatment outcomes
and expedite clinical trials. Healint collaborates with the world's
leading scientists to improve the diagnosis, treatment, and lives of
patients suffering from multiple neurological conditions. For more
information, visit: https://www.healint.com/
