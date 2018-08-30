Healogics :® Announces New Program Aimed at Improving Continuity of Care

Healogics®, the wound healing experts, today announced the launch of
their newest program: Healogics
Specialty Physicians Care Continuum (HSP Care Continuum). The
Program is designed to support the patient experience by improving
continuity of care, cost-effectiveness, patient outcomes, value and
satisfaction for people with chronic wounds who are transitioning from
an inpatient to an outpatient setting.
The HSP Care Continuum Program provides skilled wound care physicians in
the hospital inpatient setting who have specialized training in the
management of complex wounds. These physicians will work collaboratively
with Certified Wound and Ostomy Nurses and referring specialists needing
a specialty consult. Also, Healogics clinical teams educate discharge
planners on post-acute options so patients with wounds receive care for
this critical co-morbid condition while they are also receiving
post-acute care for their primary diagnosis. Healogics has a vast
library of educational content that will be made available for patients
who can care for their wounds between follow up post-acute visits.
“The average hospital stay is 2.4 days longer for patients living with a
chronic wound. With better inpatient consults, we believe we can have an
impact on care continuity and, in turn, reducing the overall cost of
care. We are excited for the launch of this new program, and the
positive implications it will have on the overall patient experience,”
said David
Bassin, Healogics Chief Executive Officer.
Seven percent of Healogics’ Wound
Care Center® patients are transitioned from hospital partner
inpatients to the Wound Care Center. However, the number of wounded
inpatients that would benefit from advanced wound care is much higher.
Discharge planners provide patients with choices for follow up wound
care and emphasize the importance to their overall health. Education of
hospitalists, discharge planners and patients regarding the specialized
care provided by Wound Care Centers will improve continuity of care and
healing outcomes.
Bruce Hamer, Healogics Executive Vice President of Field Operations
said, “Our Center teams deliver expert wound care in the outpatient
setting. Our mission is to reach and heal, so to bring that same level
of wound care to the inpatient setting is a positive for our patients
and hospital partners.”
About Healogics
Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation’s wound
healing expert. Last year over 330,000 patients received advanced wound
care through a nationwide network of nearly 700 Wound
Care Centers®. The Healogics team is made up of almost 3,000
employees, 4,000 affiliated physicians and a Healogics Specialty
Physician practice group of nearly 300. In addition to the company’s
network of outpatient Centers, Healogics partners with over 300 skilled
nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds, and
provides inpatient consults at more than 80 partner hospitals. As the
industry leader, Healogics has the largest repository of chronic
wound-specific patient data in the country. The Healogics Wound
Science Initiative, an effort launched in 2017 to provide
peer-reviewed research, recognizes the value and relevance of big data
and advanced analytics to drive continuous, collaborative learning
towards a better understanding of how to efficiently utilize healthcare
resources for patients with wounds. For additional information, please
visit Healogics.com.
