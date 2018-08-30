Log in
Healogics :® Announces New Program Aimed at Improving Continuity of Care

08/30/2018 | 09:26pm CEST

Healogics Specialty Physician Care Continuum Program will increase the consistency, quality and speed of patient care through dedicated, focused physician leadership and clinical processes

Healogics®, the wound healing experts, today announced the launch of their newest program: Healogics Specialty Physicians Care Continuum (HSP Care Continuum). The Program is designed to support the patient experience by improving continuity of care, cost-effectiveness, patient outcomes, value and satisfaction for people with chronic wounds who are transitioning from an inpatient to an outpatient setting.

Healogics Announces New Program Aimed at Improving Continuity of Care (Photo: Business Wire)

Healogics Announces New Program Aimed at Improving Continuity of Care (Photo: Business Wire)

The HSP Care Continuum Program provides skilled wound care physicians in the hospital inpatient setting who have specialized training in the management of complex wounds. These physicians will work collaboratively with Certified Wound and Ostomy Nurses and referring specialists needing a specialty consult. Also, Healogics clinical teams educate discharge planners on post-acute options so patients with wounds receive care for this critical co-morbid condition while they are also receiving post-acute care for their primary diagnosis. Healogics has a vast library of educational content that will be made available for patients who can care for their wounds between follow up post-acute visits.

“The average hospital stay is 2.4 days longer for patients living with a chronic wound. With better inpatient consults, we believe we can have an impact on care continuity and, in turn, reducing the overall cost of care. We are excited for the launch of this new program, and the positive implications it will have on the overall patient experience,” said David Bassin, Healogics Chief Executive Officer.

Seven percent of Healogics’ Wound Care Center® patients are transitioned from hospital partner inpatients to the Wound Care Center. However, the number of wounded inpatients that would benefit from advanced wound care is much higher. Discharge planners provide patients with choices for follow up wound care and emphasize the importance to their overall health. Education of hospitalists, discharge planners and patients regarding the specialized care provided by Wound Care Centers will improve continuity of care and healing outcomes.

Bruce Hamer, Healogics Executive Vice President of Field Operations said, “Our Center teams deliver expert wound care in the outpatient setting. Our mission is to reach and heal, so to bring that same level of wound care to the inpatient setting is a positive for our patients and hospital partners.”

About Healogics

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation’s wound healing expert. Last year over 330,000 patients received advanced wound care through a nationwide network of nearly 700 Wound Care Centers®. The Healogics team is made up of almost 3,000 employees, 4,000 affiliated physicians and a Healogics Specialty Physician practice group of nearly 300. In addition to the company’s network of outpatient Centers, Healogics partners with over 300 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds, and provides inpatient consults at more than 80 partner hospitals. As the industry leader, Healogics has the largest repository of chronic wound-specific patient data in the country. The Healogics Wound Science Initiative, an effort launched in 2017 to provide peer-reviewed research, recognizes the value and relevance of big data and advanced analytics to drive continuous, collaborative learning towards a better understanding of how to efficiently utilize healthcare resources for patients with wounds. For additional information, please visit Healogics.com.


© Business Wire 2018
