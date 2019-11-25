Log in
Healogics :® Launches Give Thanks; Give Back Campaign

11/25/2019 | 12:22pm EST

Healogics®, the nation’s wound expert, announced that it has launched its first-ever Give Thanks; Give Back campaign to over 600 Wound Care Centers® in the United States. All Centers, including the home office in Jacksonville, FL, are collecting newly packaged, cotton socks to distribute to various homeless shelters across the nation from now until November 29.

“Thanksgiving is a time to pause and remember the things for which we are grateful,” said David Bassin, Healogics Chief Executive Officer. “It is also an opportunity to give back to our communities, and this year we want to impact patient outcomes by helping to prevent wounds from even occurring.”

“When a diabetic foot ulcer is treated early, a patient has an improved chance of avoiding amputation,” said Bridgette McGrath, Chief Clinical Officer at Healogics. “In wound care, we know that one of the best ways to prevent foot ulcers is clean, dry cotton socks. That is why this campaign is so important.”

Each holiday season, hospitals experience a spike in their admission rates for wound patients. Healogics launched their Give Thanks; Give Back campaign to support good foot health in local communities.

To donate unopened, cotton socks to the Healogics Give Thanks; Give Back campaign, visit www.Healogics.com to find a Wound Care Center near you.

About Healogics

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the largest provider of advanced wound care services in the United States, treating more than 300,000 chronic wounds patients annually across over 600 Wound Care Centers®. The Healogics team is made up of almost 3,000 employees, 4,000 affiliated physicians and a Healogics Specialty Physician practice group of nearly 300. In addition to the company’s network of outpatient Centers, Healogics partners with over 300 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds, and provides inpatient consults at more than 80 partner hospitals. As the industry leader, Healogics has the largest repository of chronic wound-specific patient data in the country. The Healogics Wound Science Initiative, an effort launched in 2017 to provide peer-reviewed research, recognizes the value and relevance of big data and advanced analytics to drive continuous, collaborative learning towards a better understanding of how to efficiently utilize healthcare resources for patients with wounds. For additional information, please visit Healogics.com.


© Business Wire 2019
