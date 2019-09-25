Healogics :® Names Rob Doll as New Chief Marketing Officer

Healogics®, the nation’s wound expert, today announced that it has appointed Rob Doll to serve as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Doll will be responsible for all aspects of Healogics marketing strategy, including expansion of the company’s brand and new innovative solutions furthering Healogics outreach into the healthcare community. Doll will partner with other senior leaders to embed strategic marketing initiatives across all functions to promote growth while understanding the strategic vision and mission of Healogics. Doll will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer, David Bassin.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005614/en/

Rob Doll, New Chief Marketing Office at Healogics (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am ecstatic to welcome Rob to the Healogics team,” said Bassin. “Rob is taking on a critical role as we focus on better serving the wounded population through innovative solutions, including VeinCare®, Inpatient Services, WoundSuite™, iSupply®, Research Services and our durable medical equipment offering. Rob brings extensive experience in strategic execution and connecting our key audiences, including patients, caregivers, physicians and healthcare leaders.”

“It’s an honor to join such an experienced leadership team and I am eager to further advance the awareness and growth of our innovative solutions throughout the wound care community.” said Doll.

Doll is an accomplished leader with over 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry, including his most recent position with IntegraMed as the Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Development. During his time at IntegraMed, Doll led marketing, sales and growth strategy initiatives for the IntegraMed network of fertility partner practices.

Doll earned his Bachelor of Science degree with a major in marketing from The University of Tampa.

About Healogics

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the largest provider of advanced wound care services in the United States, treating more than 300,000 chronic wounds patients annually across over 600 Wound Care Centers®. The Healogics team is made up of almost 3,000 employees, 4,000 affiliated physicians and a Healogics Specialty Physician practice group of nearly 300. In addition to the company’s network of outpatient Centers, Healogics partners with over 300 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds, and provides inpatient consults at more than 80 partner hospitals. As the industry leader, Healogics has the largest repository of chronic wound-specific patient data in the country. The Healogics Wound Science Initiative, an effort launched in 2017 to provide peer-reviewed research, recognizes the value and relevance of big data and advanced analytics to drive continuous, collaborative learning towards a better understanding of how to efficiently utilize healthcare resources for patients with wounds. For additional information, please visit Healogics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005614/en/