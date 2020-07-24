Health Care Down Amid Drug-Price Control Fears -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell amid fears about federal drug-price limits.

President Donald Trump planned to sign executive orders aiming to lower drug prices on Friday afternoon.

Shares of Covid-19 vaccine developer Moderna slid after the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ruled in favor of Arbutus Biopharma in a patent dispute between the companies.

But shares of Arbutus fell, too, as Moderna said it was unlikely the ruling would affect its commercialization plans.

Taro Pharmaceuticals will pay a $205.7 million criminal penalty to settle allegations it participated in a conspiracy to fix prices on generic drugs, the Justice Department said.

