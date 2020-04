Health-care companies fell amid fears that a rise in unemployment would weigh on corporate health-insurance programs.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group, Centene and other large insurers fell sharply Friday. Abbott Laboratories shares rose in anticipation of brisk demand for its Covid-19 test.

Analysts at brokerage UBS said strong sales of the coronavirus test could come at the same time as demand for other diagnostic products contracts, however.

