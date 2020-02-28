Health Care Down As Coronavirus Disrupts Global Drug Supply Chain -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell as the coronavirus outbreak disrupted the global pharmaceutical supply chain and challenged European public-health policies.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration late Thursday said one undisclosed drug has already gone into shortage because of difficulties obtaining a raw ingredient from a site affected by the coronavirus, reflecting the critical role of China in the manufacture of drugs.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group added to its heavy weekly losses Friday. The nation's largest health insurer by enrollees is a "bellwether" for fortunes in the Democratic presidential nominee contest, because Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren oppose the for-profit health-insurance system, said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

Europe's national governments, responsible for epidemic responses, are struggling to develop a comprehensive European Union-wide response to the coronavirus.

