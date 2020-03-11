Health Care Down As Flight To Safety Hurts Biotech -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell as investors retreated from biotechnology companies in a flight from risk.

Nonprofit the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations said it's providing $4.4 million to Novavax and the University of Oxford to help take experimental vaccines into the first stage of human testing.

Shares of Aytu BioSciences fell sharply after the company, which has licensed coronavirus diagnostic test technology, said it had priced a direct offering of shares at $1.15.

Mallinckrodt shares surged after the company said New York State Attorney General Letitia James has joined 47 other state and U.S. territory attorneys general in supporting the previously announced proposed global opioid settlement with Mallinckrodt and related entities.

