Health Care Down As More Vaccine Data Awaited -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell as investors awaited further updates on vaccine trials.

AstraZeneca, one of the companies that's developing a vaccine, saw shares fall after reports that British Covid-drug development may have been tracked by Russian spies. U.S. and U.K. government officials said a prominent state-backed Russian hacking group is responsible for ongoing cyber espionage against organizations involved in the development of coronavirus vaccines and other healthcare-related work, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Abbott Laboratories recorded a surge in revenue in its U.S. diagnostics business during the second quarter, fueled by strong demand for the company's Covid-19 testing. A clinical trial testing hydroxychloroquine in 491 people with mild cases of Covid-19 found that the antimalarial drug did not decrease the severity of symptoms when compared with placebo.

