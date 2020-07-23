Log in
Health Care Down As Optimism On Covid Treatment Fades -- Health Care Roundup

07/23/2020 | 05:14pm EDT

Health-care companies fell as optimism about a Covid-19 treatment faded somewhat.

Analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley warned that daily case growth in the U.S. could rise to 150,000 by the year-end unless there was a medical intervention or further restrictions.

Shares of Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche Holding fell after it posted a decrease in first-half net profit as the coronavirus pandemic hurt sales.

One of the first Chinese-led international Covid-19 vaccine projects, an Abu Dhabi trial run by state-owned China National Pharmaceutical Group, said it would have a vaccine ready for the public before the end of the year. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MORGAN STANLEY -0.86% 50.56 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
ROCHE HOLDING AG -3.13% 328.1 Delayed Quote.7.87%
