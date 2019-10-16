Health Care Down As Traders Hedge On Litigation, Regulation -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies ticked down as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for litigation and regulation in the sector.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, considered by many political pundits to be the frontrunner in the Democratic nomination process, doubled down on her commitments to provide "Medicare for All" in a debate Tuesday evening.

Health-care conglomerate Johnson & Johnson offered to pay about $4 billion to settle all lawsuits in the U.S. accusing the company of contributing to the opioid-addiction epidemic, The Wall Street Journal reported. Johnson & Johnson shares rose after the report. The Food and Drug Administration said it had a total 1,171 generic drug approvals in fiscal 2019, including 935 full approvals and 236 tentative approvals.

