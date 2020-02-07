Health Care Down, But Earnings Cushion Losses -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, amid generally strong earnings.

AbbVie shares rose after the biopharmaceutical company forecast 2020 earnings ahead of Wall Street targets, as results from its recently acquired Allergan unit surpassed expectations.

Shares of health insurers such as UnitedHealth Group have risen steadily since late last year as traders bet against a victory for a "progressive" Democrat, and an overhaul of the health-care system, in the 2020 presidential election.

"Markets might be a little bit overconfident in a Trump reelection," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage OANDA.

