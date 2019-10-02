Log in
Health Care Down, But Losses Limited By Defensive Bias

10/02/2019 | 05:29pm EDT

Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broader market, as traders sought out sectors less sensitive to changes in trade policy and economic growth.

Johnson & Johnson agreed to a $20.4 million deal to avoid a coming trial accusing the company of helping spark an opioid-addiction crisis in two Ohio counties.

J&J is the fourth drug maker to settle ahead of a trial that's seen as an important precedent for hundreds of other opioid lawsuits brought by cities and counties nationwide.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

