Health Care Down, But Not By Much, After Strong Pfizer Earnings - Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell, but outperformed the broad market, after strong earnings from one big pharma company.

Shares of Pfizer rose sharply after it posted growth in its biopharma division in the latest quarter, but overall sales fell amid increased competition in its generic-drug business. Pfizer said that the coronavirus pandemic has had little impact on its manufacturing and that clinical trials resumed in mid-April after a brief pause caused by the public-health crisis.

