Health Care Down, But Not By Much, Amid Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup

06/24/2020 | 05:02pm EDT

Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors rotated into sectors less susceptible to economic-growth concerns.

The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology index exchange-traded fund fell from around record levels, but losses were slimmer than those of the broad market. Shares of some of the biotech companies, including Moderna, which is developing a Covid-19 vaccine added to their recent gains.

The U.S. Justice Department sued Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, accusing the drugmaker of paying kickbacks to a charitable foundation to boost sales of its high-selling eye-disease treatment Eylea.

The American Hospital Association lost its legal bid to stop the Trump administration from requiring hospitals to disclose secret rates they negotiate with insurance companies, a victory for one of President Trump's central health-policy initiatives.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MODERNA, INC. 3.02% 64.84 Delayed Quote.221.78%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.19% 9909.165804 Delayed Quote.12.91%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS -3.77% 605.04 Delayed Quote.67.46%
