Health Care Down, But Not By Much, Amid Hopes For Covid Treatments -- Health Care Roundup

05/01/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors bet the sector would benefit from the rollout of Covid-19 treatments.

Gilead Sciences rose after the bell after the Food and Drug Administration approved emergency use of its remedesivir drug on patients with the virus.

Moderna shares rose after the biotech company signed a 10-year collaboration with Lonza, a Swiss contract manufacturer, to produce up to 1 billion doses of Moderna's experimental coronavirus vaccine at plants in the U.S and Switzerland.

Earlier this week, British drugmaker AstraZeneca struck a deal with Oxford University to make and distribute a Covid-19 vaccine under development there.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

