Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Health Care Down, But Not By Much, As Investors Favor Defensive Sectors -- Health Care Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/13/2020 | 05:11pm EDT

Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors sought out sectors whose rate of earnings growth was less vulnerable to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals rose after reports that investment firm Blackstone Group would put $2 billion into the company through a combination of equity and debt, giving the biotech company the cash it needs to bring more of its products to market.

The biggest piece of the deal consisted of a $1 billion investment led by Blackstone Life Sciences to purchase up to 10% of the future total royalties of inclisiran, a drug to treat high cholesterol, as reported earlier.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson, the health-care conglomerate, one of several companies with coronavirus vaccines and treatments in development, fell ahead of its earnings report Tuesday.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:50pIMF to provide debt relief to help 25 countries deal with pandemic
RE
05:33pAKIN GUMP STRAUSS HAUER & FELD LLP : Bloomberg Law Quotes David Vondle on Impact of Coronavirus Delays at ITC
PU
05:29pU.S. Treasury Yields Rise After Oil Agreement, Coronavirus Updates
DJ
05:29pUtilities Down As Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:23pCommunications Services Down, But Not By Much, On Netflix Surge -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:21pU.S. Weighs When to Restart Economy as Europe Looks to Ease Lockdowns -- 7th Update
DJ
05:18pNEW ZEALAND GOVERNMENT : COVID economic scenarios back ‘go hard, go early'
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14pFinancials Down Ahead Of JPMorgan Earnings -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : THE U.S. VS. CHINA: Who is Winning the Key Technology Battles? -- Journal Report
2AURORA CANNABIS INC. : Aurora Cannabis falls on capital raise, reverse stock split
3POU CHEN CORPORATION : POU CHEN : Global footwear group's Vietnam operations suspended for two days
4GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZH : GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES OF ZHUHAI : Plans Share Buyback
5SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : THE U.S. VS. CHINA: Who is Winning the Key -2-

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group