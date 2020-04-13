Health Care Down, But Not By Much, As Investors Favor Defensive Sectors -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors sought out sectors whose rate of earnings growth was less vulnerable to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals rose after reports that investment firm Blackstone Group would put $2 billion into the company through a combination of equity and debt, giving the biotech company the cash it needs to bring more of its products to market.

The biggest piece of the deal consisted of a $1 billion investment led by Blackstone Life Sciences to purchase up to 10% of the future total royalties of inclisiran, a drug to treat high cholesterol, as reported earlier.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson, the health-care conglomerate, one of several companies with coronavirus vaccines and treatments in development, fell ahead of its earnings report Tuesday.

