Health Care Down, But Not By Much, As Investors Seek Out Less Pandemic-Sensitive Sectors -- Health Care Roundup

03/27/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors sought out sectors with less to lose from the hiatus in economic activity, and something to gain from the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill under consideration at the House of Representatives.

The bill provides tens of billions of dollars to bolster hospital systems ahead of an expected surge in Covid-19 patients.

For medical device makers, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic "will be acute near-term," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients. "The duration; i.e. how long the impact will last, is the question."

Investors have recently placed bets on a recovery in the fortunes of device makers specializing in "elective" procedures, wagers that could soon start to make sense, the Morgan Stanley analysts said.

Bristol-Myers Squibb said the European drug regulator recommended approval for its Zeposia drug in treatment of adults with relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis with active disease.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

