Health Care Down, But Not By Much, As Investors Seek Out Less Virus-Sensitive Sectors -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors sought out sectors less vulnerable to the fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.

UnitedHealth Group fell even after analysts at brokerage Deutsche Bank boosted their rating on the nation's largest health insurer, citing a low level of "company-specific risk" to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries rose after the Israeli drugmaker said it will donate more than 6 million doses of hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets in the U.S. this month.

The drug, which Mylan also plans to put back into production in the U.S., is among those that has shown promise in treating Covid-19.

