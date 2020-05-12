Health Care Down, But Not By Much, On Defensive Demand -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors sought out sectors less susceptible to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shares of Gilead Sciences were flat after the drugmaker listed on its website five generic drugmakers that will produce remdesivir, its highly anticipated Covid-19 treatment candidate. The companies who made licensing deals are in an arrangement that will cover 127 countries, but not the U.S., where the drug has been approved for emergency use, include Cipla and Mylan.

