Shares of health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into sectors less sensitive to moves in interest rates.

While the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology index exchange-traded fund fell by more than 1%, more evergreen businesses such as pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and health insurer UnitedHealth Group were in the green on the session.

--Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com