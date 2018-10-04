Health Care Down On Risk Aversion - Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies fell as a bout of risk aversion weighed on volatile marijuana and biotech stocks. Walgreens Boots Alliance is backing subscription-box company Birchbox, a move to expand its beauty aisles by including high-end cosmetics, as reported earlier. Growing use of legal marijuana in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere won't prompt people to drink less beer or wine, according to the head of brewer and vintner Constellation Brands, as reported earlier. Shares of Constellation Brands rallied after it posted sales growth and said it expected a strong performance from its investment in a marijuana concern.

