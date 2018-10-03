Health Care Down as Biotech Strength Offset by Weakness Elsewhere -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies fell as strength in biotech issues was offset by weakness in other pockets of the sector. Eidos Therapeutics said the Food and Drug Administration granted "orphan" development status to a drug it's producing to treat a condition affecting protein in organs and tissues. Orphan drugs can see a more rapid commercialization path as they are viewed as addressing untreated conditions. GlaxoSmithKline relaxed rules about paying doctors to speak about its products, which were adopted after a fine levied on the drug maker in China.

