Health-care companies fell as downward momentum built.

Shares of Pfizer, which have been in retreat since a poorly received decision to spin off its Upjohn unit, fell to the lowest level in more than a year.

Swiss drug giant Novartis replaced two research executives, brothers Brian and Allen Kaspar, at the unit that makes Zolgensma, the world's most expensive drug, in the wake of a data-manipulation scandal that surfaced a week ago.

