Health-care companies fell as a migration out of the sector continued.

Johnson & Johnson said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a regimen including its Darzalex treatment for some patients with Multiple Myeloma.

Shares of specialty and generic drugs makers, such as Mallinckrodt and Teva Pharmaceuticals, continued their wild swings.

