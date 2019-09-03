Health Care Down as Litigation Risks Linger -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell as risks associated with litigation and regulation continued to hover over the sector.

Insys Therapeutics is selling the fentanyl painkiller Subsys out of bankruptcy, unloading the opioid drug at the heart of racketeering convictions against the drugmaker's former top brass.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, which is developing migraine treatments, plans to raise up to $80 million in an initial public offering that would value the company at about $258 million.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com