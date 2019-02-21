Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Health Care Down as Risk Aversion Weighs on Biotech -- Health Care Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 05:38pm EST

Health-care companies fell after a bout of risk aversion hurt biotech issues.

The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, a basket of major biotech companies, has risen by more than 10% for the year to date and more than 20% since its low on Christmas Eve. The ETF, which has benefited from a resurgence in risk appetite, spurred by the expected change in Federal Reserve policy, fell by more than 1.7% Thursday as some analysts said the Fed may not have reversed course on rate-hike plans after all.

Shares of immunotherapy treatment developer Immune Design more than quadrupled after drug maker Merck agreed to buy it for about $300 million.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:20pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Security Council Committee on Somalia Meets with Panel of Experts
PU
06:20pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Amid Growing Populism, Multilateralism Key to Overcome Global Challenges, Rebuild Trust in Government, Secretary-General Tells Annual Parliamentarians Hearing
PU
06:15pFEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Economic Week - February 22
PU
06:05pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : USDA Improves the Official Fall Number Testing Determination for Wheat
PU
06:01pBank of Canada Says Timing of Future Rate Rises Uncertain
DJ
05:59pHorizons ETFs Announces February 2019 Distributions for Its Covered Call ETFs
AQ
05:56pU.S. officials press EU to address agriculture in trade talks
RE
05:55pHorizons ETFs Announces February 2019 Distributions for Certain Active ETFs
AQ
05:55pFormFree Honored as Top Mortgage Workplace by Mortgage Professional America Magazine
SE
05:40pCEVA SANTÉ ANIMALE : African opinion leaders joined Ceva's ReproSymp to boost cattle productivity and narrow the gap in growing need for meat and milk in Africa >
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ENGENCO LTD : ENGENCO : Investor Presentation - February 2019
2ATLANTIC PETROLEUM P/F : ATLANTIC PETROLEUM P/F : Danish Business Authority.
3GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP., INC. : German American Bancorp, Inc. and Citizens First Corporation Announce Definit..
4BLUE DANUBE SYSTEMS : Coherent Massive MIMO Delivers Industry's Highest Capacity Gains in Multiple Commerci..
5WAYLAND GROUP CORP : WAYLAND : Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.