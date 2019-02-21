Health Care Down as Risk Aversion Weighs on Biotech -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell after a bout of risk aversion hurt biotech issues.

The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, a basket of major biotech companies, has risen by more than 10% for the year to date and more than 20% since its low on Christmas Eve. The ETF, which has benefited from a resurgence in risk appetite, spurred by the expected change in Federal Reserve policy, fell by more than 1.7% Thursday as some analysts said the Fed may not have reversed course on rate-hike plans after all.

Shares of immunotherapy treatment developer Immune Design more than quadrupled after drug maker Merck agreed to buy it for about $300 million.

